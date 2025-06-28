Wolverine Digest

Georgia Bulldogs beat out Wolverines for services of elite cornerback

The Michigan Wolverine football program has been on a heater in the recruiting arena as of late. Sherrone Moore and his staff have skyrocketed up to 11th overall as a team in On3's rankings. They have secured commitments from multiple four-star talents, including WR Zion Robinson, OT Malakai Lee, and flipped linebacker Markel Dabney from SMU. Even with all of those wins, there are bound to be losses and misses on the recruiting trail. Moore just suffered one.

Elite corner Chace Calicut was never necessarily a Michigan lean, but many experts believed that Michigan had an outside shot at landing his commitment. That turned out not to be the case, as Calicut committed to SEC powerhouse the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

While Michigan was never in the driver's seat for this recruiting battle, neither was Georgia. Most recruiting analysts expected Chace to end up with the Texas Longhorns. Even Calicut seemed surprised at how the Bulldogs and Kirby Smart won him over. The 6-foot-3 180 180-pound corner is long and lanky and can be a sticky cover corner. He will need to add some weight to his frame to be a factor in the run game, but overall, he has the look of an elite talent. Moore lost out for now, but until his letter of intent is signed, you can be assured the Wolverine staff will keep in contact with Chace.

