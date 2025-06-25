BREAKING: Top-100 elite wide receiver chooses Michigan in major recruiting win

Wolverine Digest

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has to be over the moon right now. It has been a long time since Michigan secured a wide receiver commitment from a game-changing talent. No disrespect to last year's recruiting win of Andrew Marsh, who I think will be a fantastic player in Ann Arbor. Marsh is a smaller receiver (6-foot, 175 pounds) who plays in the slot or uses speed to get open, similar to former Michigan great Roman Wilson. Michigan's most recent wide receiver commit, Zion Robinson, is more of your prototypical down-the-field high-point type of receiver. In short, he was the receiver OC Chip Lindsey has been searching for since coming to Michigan.

Robinson is a four-star top 100 talent who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs in at 180 pounds. He can certainly put on some more weight, and that will happen once he gets entrenched in Michigan's strength and conditioning program. 247Sports has Robinson rated as the sixth-best receiver in the country, and he has the skills and talents to climb up the rankings during his senior season.

Robinson is just the second wide receiver commit in Michigan's 2026 class. Three-star receiver Jaylen Pile joins him. Moore has also secured commitments from two elite tight ends but would love to land another elite receiver to give his quarterback, Bryce Underwood, a plethora of weapons.

