BREAKING: Top-100 elite wide receiver chooses Michigan in major recruiting win

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Zion Robinson has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 185 WR from Mansfield, TX chose the Wolverines over Miami & Stanford



“I thank God for blessing me with these gifts & for the people he put around me.”https://t.co/fJXzH9eoGU pic.twitter.com/xwuMY6qzrL