WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Giovanni El-Hadi Elated To Be An SI All-American Candidate

Eric Rutter

As the first pledge in Michigan's 2021 class over a year ago, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Adlai-Stevenson offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi is a wrecking ball on the field. Standing at 6-6 and 280 pounds, El-Hadi is effective in both run blocking and pass blocking, but unlike many large blockers, the Michigan commit has the mobility necessary to pull and reach the second level while keeping the intensity to finish blocks with authority.

This season, El-Hadi is expected to start at left tackle for his high school program, though he has the skill set and experience to play on either side of the line after lining up at right tackle quite a bit throughout the 2019 season.

El-Hadi was overjoyed to be named an SI All-American candidate, but he stressed to Wolverine Digest that this honor would not deter his offseason workout regimen and that he is hungry to improve each and every day. Specifically, El-Hadi mentioned that he has been focusing on perfecting his craft, improving his speed, adding strength and agility in addition to polishing up a few other aspects of his game.

This is likely music to the ears of U-M offensive line coach Ed Warinner, who El-Hadi said he speaks to on a near daily basis. The two have built a strong bond, especially given how long El-Hadi has been committed to Michigan, and the in-state blue chip prospect is excited to be coached by the mastermind of the Wolverines' blocking approach.

Here is what the SI All-American team had to say about the longtime Michigan commit:

Frame: Thick neck, arms and shoulders with big chest and wide waist with some looseness in midsection. Decent bubble butt and big quads and hips. Fairly straight calves.

Athleticism: Posted a 4.44 short shuttle time last spring. Urgent out of stance with good snap quickness. Flashes short area/tight space target-adjust ability versus run. Strong at point of attack with good grab strength. Mirrors well when engaged in pass protection and has solid anchor strength.

Instincts: Tough drive blocker who likes to be physical and dig defenders out of gaps in run game. Sustains well with solid punch accuracy and hand placement. Reliable to joke block in run game by getting a knock on both levels. Productive laterally on second level. Mainly uses a 45-degree pass set and will also jump set to mix. Above-average punch timing. Is alert and aware for blitzes and stunts in pass protection.

Polish: Plays mostly right tackle out of a 2-point stance. Executes a heavy amount of down blocks in run reps, along with deuce blocks, cutoffs and reaches. Prefers to block half a man in both run and pass. Can play with a high hat and allow opponents under his pads. Must continue working on backside cutoff angles. Wraps at times at collision points. Needs to show he can power step and recover in space in pass protection.

Bottom Line: El-Hadi is an interesting offensive line prospect with a high ceiling. He has good strength, above-average athleticism and plays with a great motor. His pure pass-protection skills are still developing as he acquires more reps and he has some technique refinement and clean-up to accomplish. However, he has upside as a guard or right tackle in a college offense.

What are your thoughts on Michigan's very first commit in the 2021 class? Do you think he figures as more of a left tackle or a right tackle at the collegiate level? Let us know!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Michael Barrett In 2020

Michael Barrett has a chance to take one of the biggest leaps on Michigan's roster.

BrandonBrown

SI All-American Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commitments And Targets

Highlights and evaluations of the top recruits considering the Michigan Wolverines.

Eric Rutter

by

MattySolo

Angelo Brizzi Puts Michigan In Top Group

One of Michigan's top point guard targets is still considering the Wolverines after trimming his list.

BrandonBrown

by

CJK5H

Freshmen Faces: Aaron Lewis

Aaron Lewis is another versatile defensive lineman out of Michigan's 2020 class.

BrandonBrown

Michigan Announces Ticket Policies for 2020 Football Season

Michigan has gotten the ball rolling when it comes to how tickets and fans would be handled if football is played this fall.

BrandonBrown

Sports Illustrated Unveils 1,000-plus Candidates for 2020 SI All-American High School Football Team

List broken down by state, and by every Power 5 school’s commits and top targets.

SI Staff

What Makes J.J. McCarthy Michigan's Latest Cant-Miss Prospect?

There is a palpable amount of hype around Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy, but if you ask those who know him that best, there is good reason for that.

Eric Rutter

by

CJK5H

2022 Recruiting Roundup: U-M In Top Six For Braelon Allen, Offer Out To Peter Taoipu

The Wolverines have been active in recruiting both 2021 and 2022 prospects, and Wolverine Digest has an update about a pair of big targets for Michigan.

Eric Rutter

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Gemon Green In 2020

Michigan is going to need to find some depth at cornerback in 2020.

BrandonBrown

How Worthy Is Nico Collins To Wear The No. 1 Jersey?

Nico Collins will wear the No. 1 jersey. Is he worthy? Among the seven receivers to wear it after Anthony Carter, we rank them based on their worthiness.

MichaelSpath