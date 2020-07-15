Giovanni El-Hadi Elated To Be An SI All-American Candidate

As the first pledge in Michigan's 2021 class over a year ago, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Adlai-Stevenson offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi is a wrecking ball on the field. Standing at 6-6 and 280 pounds, El-Hadi is effective in both run blocking and pass blocking, but unlike many large blockers, the Michigan commit has the mobility necessary to pull and reach the second level while keeping the intensity to finish blocks with authority.

This season, El-Hadi is expected to start at left tackle for his high school program, though he has the skill set and experience to play on either side of the line after lining up at right tackle quite a bit throughout the 2019 season.

El-Hadi was overjoyed to be named an SI All-American candidate, but he stressed to Wolverine Digest that this honor would not deter his offseason workout regimen and that he is hungry to improve each and every day. Specifically, El-Hadi mentioned that he has been focusing on perfecting his craft, improving his speed, adding strength and agility in addition to polishing up a few other aspects of his game.

This is likely music to the ears of U-M offensive line coach Ed Warinner, who El-Hadi said he speaks to on a near daily basis. The two have built a strong bond, especially given how long El-Hadi has been committed to Michigan, and the in-state blue chip prospect is excited to be coached by the mastermind of the Wolverines' blocking approach.

Here is what the SI All-American team had to say about the longtime Michigan commit:

Frame: Thick neck, arms and shoulders with big chest and wide waist with some looseness in midsection. Decent bubble butt and big quads and hips. Fairly straight calves.

Athleticism: Posted a 4.44 short shuttle time last spring. Urgent out of stance with good snap quickness. Flashes short area/tight space target-adjust ability versus run. Strong at point of attack with good grab strength. Mirrors well when engaged in pass protection and has solid anchor strength.

Instincts: Tough drive blocker who likes to be physical and dig defenders out of gaps in run game. Sustains well with solid punch accuracy and hand placement. Reliable to joke block in run game by getting a knock on both levels. Productive laterally on second level. Mainly uses a 45-degree pass set and will also jump set to mix. Above-average punch timing. Is alert and aware for blitzes and stunts in pass protection.

Polish: Plays mostly right tackle out of a 2-point stance. Executes a heavy amount of down blocks in run reps, along with deuce blocks, cutoffs and reaches. Prefers to block half a man in both run and pass. Can play with a high hat and allow opponents under his pads. Must continue working on backside cutoff angles. Wraps at times at collision points. Needs to show he can power step and recover in space in pass protection.

Bottom Line: El-Hadi is an interesting offensive line prospect with a high ceiling. He has good strength, above-average athleticism and plays with a great motor. His pure pass-protection skills are still developing as he acquires more reps and he has some technique refinement and clean-up to accomplish. However, he has upside as a guard or right tackle in a college offense.

What are your thoughts on Michigan's very first commit in the 2021 class? Do you think he figures as more of a left tackle or a right tackle at the collegiate level? Let us know!