SI All-American Giovanni El-Hadi Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Giovanni El-Hadi

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 280 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson

Committed to: Michigan

Projected Position: Right Tackle/Guard

Frame: Thick neck, arms and shoulders with big chest and wide waist with some looseness in midsection. Decent bubble butt and big quads and hips. Fairly straight calves.

Athleticism: Posted a 4.44 short shuttle time last spring. Urgent out of stance with good snap quickness. Flashes short area/tight space target-adjust ability versus run. Strong at point of attack with good grab strength. Mirrors well when engaged in pass protection and has solid anchor strength.

Instincts: Tough drive blocker who likes to be physical and dig defenders out of gaps in run game. Sustains well with solid punch accuracy and hand placement. Reliable to joke block in run game by getting a knock on both levels. Productive laterally on second level. Mainly uses a 45-degree pass set and will also jump set to mix. Above-average punch timing. Is alert and aware for blitzes and stunts in pass protection.

Polish: Plays mostly right tackle out of a 2-point stance. Executes a heavy amount of down blocks in run reps, along with deuce blocks, cutoffs and reaches. Prefers to block half a man in both run and pass. Can play with a high hat and allow opponents under his pads. Must continue working on backside cutoff angles. Wraps at times at collision points. Needs to show he can power step and recover in space in pass protection.

Bottom Line: El-Hadi is an interesting offensive line prospect with a high ceiling. He has good strength, above-average athleticism and plays with a great motor. His pure pass-protection skills are still developing as he acquires more reps and he has some technique refinement and clean-up to accomplish. However, he has upside as a guard or right tackle in a college offense.