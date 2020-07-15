SI All-American Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commitments And Targets

By now, Michigan has put itself towards the top of all team recruiting rankings in the 2021 cycle by landing a whopping 15 pledges between April and the end of June. With those prospects in the fold, Michigan has 20 pledges right now and is quickly filling up its class, one that is headlined by standout quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy, who is an SI All-American candidate.

Only a few positions have yet to be addressed at this point, such as the running back and defensive tackle slots, but Michigan has worked to create a balanced grouping of prospects. On offense, McCarthy has a wealth of talent on the field, and he is using his influence as a recruiter off the field to help the Wolverines secure a top batch of '21 players. McCarthy currently has three talented pass catchers set to join him in Ann Arbor in Cristian Dixon, Xavier Worthy and Markus Allen, but don't forget about Louis Hansen, who is a tight end with the ball skills to rival a pure receiver.

Defensively, Michigan has stocked up on edge rushers and linebackers in this class. One player who could fit either role is Suffield (Ct.) Academy's Kechaun Bennet, and he was recruited to Michigan as a Viper. Now, in U-M's scheme, that means Bennett would be a hybrid outside linebacker that can either rush the passer or drop back in coverage, which puts his skill set firmly between linebacker and defensive end. If he were to be classified as a linebacker, Michigan would have five commitments at that position right now. If he were to be called a defensive end, the Wolverines would total four such players.

Michigan Wolverines Football Offensive Commits

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy quarterback J.J. McCarthy

As the signal caller for Michigan in the 2021 cycle, McCarthy has a strong arm, can place the football anywhere on the field and has demonstrated clear leadership qualities time and time again. McCarthy was an Elite 11 finalist, and he acquitted himself well on the day, and he checks in as the Wolverines' most important pledge of the '21 class up to this point.

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver Cristian Dixon

Coming from a powerful Mater Dei program, Cristian Dixon is an important piece for Michigan's 2021 class. Standing at 6-2, Dixon can do a bit of everything from the wide receiver position. Whether asked to go over the middle, create separation downfield or lay a key block, Dixon is capable of getting the job done. He is one of the more tenacious prospects in the entire class and is poised for a big senior season.

Clayton (Ohio) Northmont wide receiver Markus Allen

Standing at 6-3 and 205 pounds, Allen already has a college frame and is looking to dominate this fall. In 2019, Allen set school records for receiving yards and touchdowns in his first year in the Northmont system, and his sights are set on extending those records later this season. His skills translate perfectly to the red zone, but he can go up and get the ball anywhere on the field.

Fresno (Calif.) Central East wide receiver Xavier Worthy

The most recent Michigan commit, Xavier Worthy is a speed demon that can take the top off of a defense in no time at all. Worthy has drawn comparisons to DeSean Jackson and K.J. Hamler, and for good reason given his explosive speed and habit of turning pedestrian plays into highlights. Worthy is thin at 6-1 and 164 pounds, but he should flourish under a college strength and conditioning program.

Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's tight end Louis Hansen

As one of the earlier pledges for Michigan, Louis Hansen is an excellent receiver that is noted for having soft hands. Hansen has worked hard on his blocking over the offseason, and the U-M commit is looking to round out his game as a complete tight end prospect once the 2020 season begins.

Sterling Heights (Mich.) Adlai Stevenson offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi

As the very first commitment for U-M, El-Hadi gave Michigan a great start in building a quality group of offensive line pledges. El-Hadi is a menacing run blocker who has good footwork when dropping back in pass protection. El-Hadi shows a sharp poke step and can kick step from both sides of the line, which will be an important skill as he moves onto the next level.

Bethesda (Md.) Chaote Rosemary Hall offensive tackle Tristan Bounds

At all of 6-8, Tristan Bounds is a pure tackle prospect who will be difficult to move past once he arrives at Michigan. Bound's length helps keep crashing defensive linemen at bay, and he is aggressive on the field, which is displayed by the amount of pancakes on his highlight tape. Bounds is an academically-focused kid, so Michigan checks all the boxes that he was looking for.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive guard Greg Crippen

Playing for one of the top ranked high school programs in the nation, Greg Crippen will be expected to contribute mightily as the starting center for the Ascenders. Crippen has both guard and center flexibility, but he will be snapping to fellow Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy this fall. Crippen could play at either spot in college, so his ability to start at three of the five offensive line spots if need be is a massive benefit for the Wolverines.

Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech center Raheem Anderson

As another in-state offensive line commit, Raheem Anderson is one of the more technically sound centers in the entire country. Anderson uses his hands and feet well to redirect defensive linemen, and he has worked hard to continue developing over the offseason. At 6-3 and 298 pounds, Anderson is built like a prototypical center and has drawn many comparisons to former Wolverine Cesar Ruiz.

Defensive Commits

Saguaro (Ariz.) Scottsdale defensive end Quintin Somerville

Throughout the cycle, Quintin Somerville stood as one of Michigan's top overall targets, and the Wolverines were able to close on him towards the end of June. At 6-1. Somerville is built like a strong-side defensive end, but the U-M coaches say he could drop back into coverage occasionally. Either way, Somerville brings a high level of pass rushing acumen to future Michigan teams.

Mansfield (Mass.) High defensive end T.J. Guy

Coming off of a state championship-winning season, T.J. Guy is a talented all around athlete who has only been playing football for three years due to weight restrictions. Guy, who also plays basketball for Mansfield, is an athletic edge rusher that could play either weak-side or strong-side at the college level according to his high school coach.

Middletown (NJ) Mater Dei defensive end Dominick Giudice

At 6-4 and 260 pounds, Dominick Giudice led the entire state of New Jersey in sacks last season with 25. That type of pass rushing ability helped attract Michigan early on, and his insatiable work ethic helped seal the deal as a player U-M wanted. Giudice has the pass rush moves to stay on the weak-side or the frame to flip to the other side depending on how he develops and what needs Michigan has at the time.

Suffield (Ct.) Academy defensive end Kechaun Bennett

As a 6-4 edge rusher, Kechaun Bennett was recruited to play the Viper spot at Michigan, and that is a role that is very exciting to the U-M commit. On the edge, Bennett has a host of pass rush moves that he uses with great success to pressure the passer, but he is also athletic and fluid enough to cover tight ends or running backs if need be, and that versatility around the line of scrimmage bodes well for his future as a Viper at Michigan.

Dedham (Mass.) Nobles and Greenough linebacker Casey Phinney

Picking up his Michigan offer long ago, Casey Phinney stayed in contact with U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown and pulled the trigger by committing to Michigan in early April. Phinney is a stocky prospect at 6-1 and 230 pounds, and he can deliver punishing hits to players attempting to run between the tackles. Phinney shows a lot of explosion as an inside linebacker, and that is where Michigan likes him as well.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jaydon Hood

Though similar to Phinney in playing style, Jaydon Hood is a tad big quicker when breaking on the football, and he is as powerful of a hitter as any player in Michigan's 2021 class. Hood also stands at 6-1, so he is not gifted with a ton of length, but he makes up for that with quality instincts and the speed to make plays in the backfield.

Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood linebacker Junior Colson

As part of Michigan's many talented linebacker commits, Junior Colson displays a blend of tackling ability, acceleration and change of direction when rushing the passer. Colson frequently caused chaos for opposing offenses in 2019, and he looks to make a similar impact at Michigan down the road.

Bolingbrook (Ill.) High linebacker Tyler McLaurin

Though playing inside linebacker for his high school program, McLaurin is likely to shift towards the outside when he gets to Ann Arbor. McLaurin is a strong tackler at 6-2 and 210 pounds, and his quickness on the edge could be a real benefit for the Wolverines as he continues to develop and tack on size.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows

A teammate of Jaydon Hood, Ja'Den McBurrows is a ball hawk who made numerous plays in the secondary last year. McBurrows is quick enough to play outside cornerback on an island, and he has the ball skills to come down with a handful of interceptions each season. These skills drew the attention of Michigan linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, and he was a pivotal recruiter as the Wolverines landed their lone cornerback pledge thus far.

Clayton (Ohio) Northmont safety Rod Moore

Measured at 5-11 and 180 pounds, Rod Moore brings a boat load of athleticism to the table. Moore runs track at Northmont, and he brings that speed to the secondary. Though he is a bit slender, Moore is a willing tackler in run support, but he becomes extra dangerous when attacking the ball in the air.

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Targets

From a recruiting standpoint, Michigan had perhaps the strongest three-month stretch from April until the end of June as any program in the country and would still like to close on SI All-American running back candidate Donovan Edwards. The Wolverines were able to convince 15 SI All-American prospects to jump on board and commit, all the while not having the typically quite useful tool of on-campus visits to help some prospects make that decision.

That said, Michigan now has 20 commitments in the 2021 cycle, and spots are quickly filling up. The most clear needs for U-M in this class come at the running back position and defensive tackle. In fact, the latter is perhaps the most important area of need considering Michigan did not sign a true defensive tackle prospect in the 2020 class.

In order to remedy those issues, the Wolverines have condensed their recruiting board a bit given the lack of space. This allows for U-M to specifically hone their recruiting efforts on a select number of players and can really pull out all the stops (short of visits) in an effort to fill up the '21 class. And as it stands, Michigan is in a strong position to close on the vast majority of their top targets, which would put U-M up towards the top of the college football world for this current recruiting class.

Offensive Targets

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards

As one of the top running backs in the country, Edwards is a skilled receiver in addition to being a difficult-to-catch ball carrier. Edwards has high end speed, changes direction quickly and can really open up an offense. Edwards is likely the top offensive candidate left on Michigan's board and is the most important piece left in terms of completing U-M's 2021 class.

Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas

Jayden Thomas is one of the most complete receivers in the 2021 class given his soft hands, strength and ability to make difficult catches. Thomas is also an accomplished baseball player, and Michigan is pitching him a potential future as a two-sport athlete in Ann Arbor.

East Lansing (Mich.) High wide receiver Andrel Anthony

Michigan recently landed in the top four for Andrel Anthony, and he appears to be close to making his college decision. Michigan was one of the first programs to be heavily involved with the in-state prospect, but momentum has shifted to Michigan State and Penn State for this one.

Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone

As an all-around tight end that is both a force in the blocking game and a dangerous weapon through the air, Thomas Fidone is a player who would still be a take for Michigan despite having a tight end already committed. Fidone has been hearing from some of the top schools in the nation, though, so his future with Michigan is a bit murky.

Lititz (Pa.) Warwick offensive tackle Nolan Rucci

Rucci is another player at a position where Michigan has done well at in the 2021 cycle, but his talent is so high that he would be a take no matter what. Though a bit raw from a technique standpoint, Rucci's body type has NFL Draft pick written all over it, and he could be an impact player at the college level with the right coaching.

Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive guard Rocco Spindler

Outside of Donovan Edwards, Spindler is the most heavily pursued player for Michigan in the 2021 cycle that is still uncommitted. Spindler has Michigan in his top five and recently moved up his commitment date to August 8, and Michigan is the presumed leader at the moment. Spindler is a powerful guard who is mobile enough to block in space, and the Wolverines are really pushing for his pledge in one month's time.

Dedham (Mass.) Nobles and Greenough offensive guard Drew Kendall

If the Wolverines cannot land Spindler, offensive guard Drew Kendall, who is teammates with U-M commit Casey Phinney, is the next highest player on their board. Kendall is another athletic guard that finishes blocks and can move in space, so he is comparable to Spindler, and Michigan would like to wrap up its offensive line haul with one of the top recruits.

Defensive Targets

Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic defensive tackle Tywone Malone

Similar to Jayden Thomas, Malone is a two-sport athlete that also excels on the baseball field, but his future will likely be at defensive tackle on the gridiron. Malone is a powerful run stopper that is working to develop his pass rush moves, and time spent learning under Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua could benefit the highly touted D-Lineman.

Jersey City (NJ) St. Peter's Prep defensive tackle George Rooks

At 6-4 and 260 pounds, Rooks is built a bit like a strong-side defensive end but plays a lot of tackle for St. Peter's Prep. However, Michigan is recruiting Rooks as a defensive tackle, and he is quite receptive to that outcome. Rooks is strong and has quite a few pass rush moves to utilize, so he should be able to pressure the quarterback from the interior defensive line in college.

Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola cornerback Ceyair Wright

As a two-way player that figures to line up as a cornerback in college, Ceyair Wright is one of the more agile and quick defensive backs in the 2021 class. Wright has the speed to stick with anyone in a foot race, but his hips are fluid enough to stay locked on when routes break down as well. He is a threat in the return game, and even moonlights as a receiver at Loyola, so his overall versatility would be a huge addition to Michigan's '21 class.

Elk Grove (Calif.) Monterey Trail cornerback Prophet Brown

Though considered by many to be an Oklahoma lean, Prophet Brown brings a lot to the table as both a running back and cornerback. Brown's speed is a huge tool for the highly coveted recruit, and his footwork is apparent when dropping back into coverage. Brown is agile enough to lock on to opposing receivers and can cover running backs out of the backfield as well.

Naples (Fla.) Palmetto Ridge athlete Kamonte Grimes

Simply put, Grimes is a playmaker. He has a nose for the football, and is athletic enough to make an impact at either receiver or cornerback at the next level. Grimes also contributes in the return game, so his playing style is one that could fit on almost any college team. Look for Grimes to explore the possibility of a future as a two-way player in college given his natural ability.

Belleville (Mich.) High outside linebacker Jamari Buddin

As an in-state prospect, Jamari Buddin is one of the harder hitting outside linebackers that Michigan has offered. Buddin has a penchant for flying around the front seven and laying strong hits, and the punishing prospect has worked hard this offseason to continue his success. Michigan has fallen with him recently, and Penn State is the likely leader in the clubhouse here.

Ewa Beach (Hi.) James Campbell athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala

Another two-way standout, Mokiao-Atimalala is a dynamic wide receiver on offense who brings his soft hands and ball hawking nature to the defense as a safety. This 2021 prospect makes plays on both sides of the football, and U-M safeties coach Bob Shoop has been active working to convince him to join the Wolverines, but Notre Dame is another significant factor in this race.

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.