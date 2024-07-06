'He's A Leader': NFL Veterans Are Impressed With Vikings Rookie QB JJ McCarthy
It doesn't sound like it's a matter of if, but rather when JJ McCarthy takes over as the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings. Back in April, McCarthy became the first Michigan quarterback taken in the first round of the NFL Draft since Jim Harbaugh was selected by the Chicago Bears back in 1987, and he's also the highest quarterback draft selection by the Vikings in franchise history. Put simply, the expectations are high in Minnesota for the former Michigan QB.
McCarthy is currently in a battle for that top spot with veteran QB Sam Darnold, and the early reports suggest that Darnold is currently the favorite to start the season. The biggest question with Darnold, who's now with his fourth team in seven seasons, is how long he'll be able to hold off the talented rookie.
Veteran linebacker Blake Cashman was recently signed by the Vikings, and his early impression of McCarthy is that he's got a very bright future in the NFL.
"He's gonna be a great player for a long time, and I can't wait to continue to see his growth," Cashman said during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show. "Not only as a quarterback with his skills, but also becoming an even smarter player.
"I didn't know much about his game before," Cashman said. "I knew he was an outstanding quarterback. Winning followed him at Michigan. But I didn't realize how much heat he can put on the ball. He's got a great long ball. And even those tight windows, where it closes fast at the next level, he can zip the ball past a linebacker or safety's head and squeeze it in those tight windows. That's very promising to see."
Although it may be new to the folks out in Minnesota, Michigan fans are well aware of what JJ McCarthy brings to the table as a passer. Even though the Wolverine offense was predicated on a run-first mentality, McCarthy would routinely make big time plays with his arm when Michigan needed it most. But beyond his physical talents and abilities, McCarthy also became a fan-favorite because of who he is as a person. Whether he was interreacting with members of the staff, media, or with fans, McCarthy carried himself as a leader at all times - something that has continued in Minnesota.
"He's a leader. He's eager to learn," Cashman said. "A lot of young guys, sometimes they can come in, be a little timid or shy, but he's walking around the locker room, big smile on his face, shaking hands, getting to know everybody."
Cashman isn't the only NFL veteran who's impressed with what he's seeing from McCarthy. In recent weeks, Carolina Panthers All-Pro wideout (and former Viking) Adam Thielen had a workout with the rookie QB, and walked away with the same impression.
“He’s a great kid,” Thielen told KFAN FM's Paul Allen. “You don’t realize that he’s only 21 years old when you’re talking to him, when you’re hanging around. He’s got a maturity about him that you can tell that goes beyond his age. And, you know, that’s step number one as a QB, to have that maturity level, to have that kind of poise or kind of that aura around you that just feels like confidence and just a good person.”
“He has all the tools,” Thielen said. “He can sling it; he’s super accurate. We’re in shorts and t-shirts out there, but you can see a lot just from accuracy, timing, when you’re running around out there.”
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
'I'm Always Hungry For More': Michigan's Will Johnson Ready To Attack 2024
Former Michigan QB Shea Patterson Shines In First Ever CFL Start
247Sports' Josh Pate asks 'What if Michigan goes 8-4' in 2024?