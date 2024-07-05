Former Michigan QB Shea Patterson Shines In First Ever CFL Start
It was a night to remember for former Michigan football quarterback, Shea Patterson. Patterson, who spent two seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to Michigan to finish out his collegiate career, started his first Canadian Football League game for the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday evening.
With Patterson at the helm, the Roughriders extended their CFL winning streak to four games Friday with a 30-23 victory over the Toronto Argonauts -- they are now off to a 4-0 start. The first-time starter got off to a rocky start for the 'Riders on Thursday. Patterson started the game going just one-for-five for 15 yards. But once he got himself into rhythm, he was unstoppable. He completed his next five-of-six passes for 82 yards on an eight-play, 94-yard touchdown drive. Samuel Emilus capped the drive with a 34-yard touchdown reception.
Patterson finished the game going 15-for-23 for 192 yards and a score. He also ran the ball four times for 18 yards and a touchdown.
The 27-year-old Patterson joined the Riders in 2023 and dressed for 13 games, seeing sporadic action as a short-yardage quarterback. After finishing his career at Michigan he went undrafted and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs but didn't crack the roster. Patterson took his talents north to the CFL, he dressed for five games with the Montreal Alouettes in 2021 and then played for the Michigan Panthers and New Orleans Breakers of the USFL in 2022.
Patterson entered Ole Miss back in 2016 as a five-star recruit and the highest-rated quarterback out there. He earned the starting job with the Rebels, but decided to come play in Michigan under Jim Harbaugh. Patterson had an up-and-down career with the Wolverines, but was also playing injured for most of his senior season. He threw for 5,661 yards and 45 touchdowns in the two seasons he played in Ann Arbor.
