National analyst makes early score prediction for Michigan vs. Texas bowl game

Michigan had been projected to head to Florida for the Citrus Bowl for some time, and on Sunday, it was revealed that not only were the Wolverines heading to Florida, but Michigan would get a rematch with the Texas Longhorns.

Texas came to Ann Arbor early last season and dominated the Wolverines in the Big House. The Longhorns' offense was too much for Michigan's secondary, and the Wolverines' lack of a passing game killed their offense. Texas would walk away with a 31-12 win over Michigan.

The early line shows that Texas is favored to win the game, but as time moves closer, there will likely be opt-outs that could change who is favored in the game. However, on Monday, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg predicted the final score of the game.

ESPN makes its pick

Rittenberg questions Texas' motivation to be in the Citrus Bowl after missing out on the CFP. But he likes the Longhorns' chances in this one. Arch Manning could have a big game, and he likes Texas shutting down Bryce Underwood.

"The only question here is Texas' motivation level, after missing out on the CFP for the first time since 2022, despite beating two playoff participants in No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 8 Oklahoma, as well as No. 14 Vanderbilt. The Longhorns have a much better profile than Michigan, which lost by double digits to the best three teams it faced and didn't take advantage of a favorable schedule in quarterback Bryce Underwood's freshman season. Michigan capped 2024 with a surprise bowl win against an SEC opponent, but I really don't see it happening again. Arch Manning accounts for three touchdowns, and Texas shuts down Underwood and U-M."



Final score: Texas 28, Michigan 20

History between Michigan and Texas

Michigan hasn't fared well against Texas. The two teams have played just two times ever, but the Wolverines have yet to beat the Longhorns.

The Wolverines and Longhorns first met in 2004, in the Rose Bowl. Vince Young and Texas won in an instant classic game, 38-37. Young ran for 192 yards in the game and the UM defense didn't have many answers for the Heisman-winning QB.

Fast forward to 2024, Texas came to Michigan for a highly anticipated game. But it wasn't. The Longhorns would dominate in the game and leave Ann Arbor with a 31-12 win over Michigan. The Wolverines had zero passing threat last season and Quinn Ewers and Co. had their way against Michigan's secondary.