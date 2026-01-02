Michigan officially hires Utah OC Jason Beck, Kyle Whittingham gives statement

Official announcements are starting to roll in for Kyle Whittingham's staff in Ann Arbor. Earlier, on Friday, Michigan introduced Jay Hill as Michigan's new defensive coordinator. Later on, the Wolverines introduced Jason Beck as Michigan's new offensive coordinator.

Beck just wrapped up his first year at Utah, where the Utes were a top offense. Beck has three years of OC experience, but he's done well wherever he's gone. Below are statements from both Jason Beck and Whittingham, along with the press release.

Kyle Whittingham's statement

"Jason Beck is an exceptional leader with a proven track record as a developer of quarterbacks and a creative play caller," said Whittingham. "He's an innovative coach, constantly finding ways to challenge defenses through an efficient, balanced attack -- whether on the ground or through the air. We're looking forward to seeing Jason and our offensive staff mentor and inspire the young men who represent our team. We are thrilled to welcome Jason and his family to the Michigan Football family."

Jason Beck's statement

"It is an honor to join Coach Whittingham at the University of Michigan," said Beck. "I am eager to work with this exceptional offensive staff as we work together to build, develop, and support our student-athletes. My family and I are excited about this opportunity to become part of the Michigan community and the Wolverine family. Go Blue!"

More on Beck

In 2025 at Utah, Beck led an offense that ranked among the top statistical units in the NCAA. The Utes were second in FBS in rushing offense (266.3), fourth in total offense (482.9) and fifth in both scoring offense (41.2 ppg) and fewest interceptions thrown (5). Utah also listed third in the NCAA in third down conversions (52.6%) and first downs (331) while having the 12th-best red zone offense. The program had five players earn All-Big 12 honors, including All-American and Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year Spencer Fano. Overall, the Utes were one of only nine teams across the country to average over 200 yards on the ground and through the air this season.

He joined Whittingham's Utah staff after spending the 2024 season as the offensive coordinator at New Mexico. The Lobos offense finished in the top five nationally in three statistical categories in 2024, listing No. 5 in rushing offense (253.6 ypg) while ranking No. 4 in total offense (484.3 ypg) and first downs (298). New Mexico led the Mountain West in total offense, red zone offense and first downs.

Beck also assumed the duties of quarterback coach in 2024. That season, he helped Devon Dampier lead the MWC and rank No. 12 nationally in points responsible for (188) while ranking second in the league in total passing yards (2,768).

Before joining the staff in Albuquerque, Beck spent two seasons at Syracuse (2022-23), coaching the quarterbacks both seasons and assuming the offensive coordinator position in 2023. He led an offense in 2023 that was plagued by injuries but featured a 1,000-yard rusher in LeQuint Allen. The Orange set a program record for total offense in a season opener (677 yards) and most rushing yards in a game since 1996 (392).

As the quarterbacks mentor in 2022, the program's pass efficiency rating improved from 108th in the FBS the year prior to his arrival to 40th nationally. Syracuse finished 2022 ranked second in the ACC in red zone offense, fourth in pass efficiency and seventh in passing offense.

Beck coached the quarterbacks at Virginia for six seasons (2016-21). The Cavaliers had three quarterbacks throw for 20-plus touchdowns in consecutive seasons, with each of those campaigns coming during Beck's tenure in Charlottesville. Bryce Perkins graduated as the program's career record holder in total offense (7,910 yards). Perkins led the ACC and was No. 6 in the NCAA in total offense (4,307) in 2019, with his single-season passing yards setting a UVA record (3,538). Beck also coached Brennan Armstrong and Kurt Benkert, with Armstrong leading Virginia to a No. 2 ranking in passing offense at the FBS level in 2021. Benkert passed for 5,759 yards and 46 touchdowns during his two years at UVA.

Prior to joining the staff at Virginia, Beck was the quarterbacks coach at his alma mater, BYU, from 2013-15. He mentored Taysom Hill and Tanner Mangum during his time in Provo. Mangum was the nation's only freshman quarterback to throw for 3,000-plus yards and complete 60 percent of his passes.

Beck spent the 2012 season as the offensive coordinator at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada, after three seasons as the quarterback coach at Weber State (2009-11). During his time at Weber State, Cameron Higgins set school records for career passing yards, completions and pass efficiency rating.

He started his coaching career as an intern at BYU under Bronco Mendenhall (2007) and spent the 2008 season working as a graduate assistant coach for Les Miles at LSU.

Beck played quarterback at BYU for three seasons (2004-06). He transferred to the Cougars program after spending a season at College of the Canyons (2003) and a year at Ventura College (2002). He earned his bachelor's degree from BYU in communications (2006) and completed a master's degree in communications (2011).