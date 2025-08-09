HOW TO WATCH: J.J. McCarthy makes his return as Vikings clash with Texans
It may only be a preseason game, but there's no shortage of intrigue surrounding today's matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans. The spotlight is firmly on quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who is set to make his long-awaited return to the field.
McCarthy missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn meniscus in last year's preseason clash with the Raiders. Now, a year later, he's not just returning to action—he's returning as the Vikings' official starting quarterback.
RELATED: Michigan adds linebacker from transfer portal ahead of 2025 season
Unlike last season, when McCarthy was locked in a heated battle with veteran Sam Darnold for the starting job, the position now belongs solely to McCarthy. And with that title comes big expectations. The success of Minnesota's offense in 2025 will largely hinge on his performance as he looks to guide the team to Super Bowl contention.
Reports from training camp have painted a mixed but hopeful picture. McCarthy has shown flashes of brilliance, looking sharp and composed under center. Yet there are also moments that remind everyone he's still developing. That's exactly why preseason reps are so important for the young QB—it's valuable live experience that can't be replicated in practice.
While McCarthy isn't expected to play the majority of the game, head coach Kevin O'Connell has confirmed there's a plan in place for the former first-round pick. After missing such a crucial stretch to start his career, O'Connell wants to ensure McCarthy gets meaningful game reps before the Vikings open their 2025 season on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.
For O'Connell, the challenge lies in striking the right balance—giving McCarthy the experience he needs without exposing him to unnecessary risk. Still, with the franchise's future now tied to the young QB, today marks the beginning of a critical chapter in both his development and the Vikings' 2025 campaign.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: Minnesota Vikings vs. Houston Texans
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)
- When: 4 pm ET
- TV: NFL Network
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -