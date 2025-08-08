JUST IN: Michigan adds linebacker from transfer portal ahead of 2025 season
The Michigan Wolverines have made a late transfer portal addition to the roster ahead of the 2025 season. On Friday, it was announced that Columbia transfer linebacker Rocco Milia had signed with Michigan.
He started eight games last season as a senior for the Lions, accounting for 49 tackles and 4 TFLs. In total, he started 18 games during his four seasons with Columbia.
At 6-2, 225 pounds, Milia joins a loaded linebacker room that features two returning starters—Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham. The room also includes Georgia transfer Troy Bowles, along with Jimmy Rolder and Cole Sullivan.
Milia adds depth to a room that already has considerable depth, but Michigan also likes to rotate through guys defensively in order to keep everyone fresh. For Milia, the transfer also makes sense as he's a Michigan native and will be returning home for his final season of college football.
Here's a closer look at his four-year career with Columbia, courtesy of GoColumbiaLions.com:
2024
- Started eight games
- Racked up 49 tackles, including four for a loss
- Posted 11 tackles and a TFL against Dartmouth
- Established new career-high with 12 tackles and 2.5 for a loss at Georgetown.
2023
- Started all 10 games
- Third on team with 54 tackles and tied for team lead with three interceptions
- Had seven tackles with an interception returned for 43 yards in win at Cornell
- Set career-high with 10 tackles against Brown
- Had nine tackles with an interception against Penn on Homecoming
- Picked off a pass in shutout win over Marist
- Registered five tackles and added a fumble recovery at Princeton.
2022
- Played in eight games as a linebacker
- Had 10 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and one interception
- Posted a season high three tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack against Wagner (Oct. 8)
- Had an interception returned 93 yards for a touchdown at Georgetown (Sept. 24).
2021
- Saw action in two games as a first-year linebacker and on special teams
- Contributed on the scout team
- Made first career tackle in season finale at Cornell (Nov. 20)
- Made career debut in season opener vs. Marist (Sept. 18).
