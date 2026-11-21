Michigan football is spiraling and looking for a way to get back in the win column. The Wolverines enter their final home game of the season on a two-game losing streak and in need of a win to clinch bowl eligibility.

It won’t be an easy task for UofM, as No. 4 UCLA has had a historic season and is in a position to win the Big Ten outright. The Bruins are the last remaining unbeaten team in the conference and are coming off an eight-point victory over Illinois last weekend.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Nate Cichy (19) is brought down by UCLA Bruins defensive back Mason Rivera (28) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is how to watch the Maize and Blue on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch

Day: Saturday, Nov. 21

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Network: CBS

On the call: Brad Nessler, Charles Davis and Jenny Dell

Spread: UCLA -3.5 points (via DraftKings)

Over/under: 37.5 total points (via DraftKings)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

History Between the Wolverines and Bruins

Despite being Big Ten foes, the two programs have not matched up since 2000, considering the Bruins joined the conference in 2024.

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Utah

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Jalen Hoffman (42) breaks away from Oregon Ducks linebacker Brayden Platt (23) for a first down during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the last matchup between the two teams, UCLA edged Michigan 23-20 on Sept. 16, 2000, in Pasadena, Calif.

Overall, the Wolverines lead the series 8-3, holding a 5-1 record at home against the Bruins.

Storylines to Watch For

On Thursday afternoon, I detailed my top three storylines to watch heading into today’s contest for UofM. These were the top three things I will be on the lookout for when the game kicks off Saturday afternoon.

The first being Semaj Morgan’s return to The Big House. The former Michigan Wolverine wide receiver transferred to UCLA last offseason. Morgan spent three seasons in Ann Arbor with the Maize and Blue.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) catches a touchdown pass against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Juice Clarke (6) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, Morgan took a shot at Michigan, calling the stadium quiet and saying the Bruins will have fun there.

This week will also mark the second game with a new playcaller for the offense, as Jim Harding has taken over those responsibilities. I doubt it will help, especially with Michigan missing its top two receiving threats. We will see if Harding has anything up his sleeve to ignite that side of the ball.

Lastly, has the team checked out? There isn’t much left to play for. You have to wonder if the student-athletes still care.

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