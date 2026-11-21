How to Watch Michigan Football’s Final Home Game Against No. 4 UCLA
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Michigan football is spiraling and looking for a way to get back in the win column. The Wolverines enter their final home game of the season on a two-game losing streak and in need of a win to clinch bowl eligibility.
It won’t be an easy task for UofM, as No. 4 UCLA has had a historic season and is in a position to win the Big Ten outright. The Bruins are the last remaining unbeaten team in the conference and are coming off an eight-point victory over Illinois last weekend.
Here is how to watch the Maize and Blue on Saturday afternoon.
How to Watch
- Day: Saturday, Nov. 21
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
- Network: CBS
- On the call: Brad Nessler, Charles Davis and Jenny Dell
- Spread: UCLA -3.5 points (via DraftKings)
- Over/under: 37.5 total points (via DraftKings)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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History Between the Wolverines and Bruins
Despite being Big Ten foes, the two programs have not matched up since 2000, considering the Bruins joined the conference in 2024.
In the last matchup between the two teams, UCLA edged Michigan 23-20 on Sept. 16, 2000, in Pasadena, Calif.
Overall, the Wolverines lead the series 8-3, holding a 5-1 record at home against the Bruins.
Storylines to Watch For
On Thursday afternoon, I detailed my top three storylines to watch heading into today’s contest for UofM. These were the top three things I will be on the lookout for when the game kicks off Saturday afternoon.
The first being Semaj Morgan’s return to The Big House. The former Michigan Wolverine wide receiver transferred to UCLA last offseason. Morgan spent three seasons in Ann Arbor with the Maize and Blue.
Earlier this week, Morgan took a shot at Michigan, calling the stadium quiet and saying the Bruins will have fun there.
This week will also mark the second game with a new playcaller for the offense, as Jim Harding has taken over those responsibilities. I doubt it will help, especially with Michigan missing its top two receiving threats. We will see if Harding has anything up his sleeve to ignite that side of the ball.
Lastly, has the team checked out? There isn’t much left to play for. You have to wonder if the student-athletes still care.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2