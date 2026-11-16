Since last season, I have done Michigan football bowl projections every Monday during the season. Now, for the first time, the Maize and Blue are nowhere to be found on the experts' lists of postseason predictions.

Slowly, this season seems to continue to get worse and worse, week by week, game by game.

Through 10 games, the Wolverines are 5-5 overall, going 2-5 in Big Ten games. UofM’s two conference wins came against Penn State and Rutgers. This past week, Michigan was dominated by Oregon on the road.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the replay monitor during the second half in a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lowest point this season came in a home loss to Michigan State, which led to the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Beck on the following day.

Now, for the first time in a long time, Michigan fans have to ask: Will the Wolverines be bowl-eligible?

How it Happens

It is pretty straightforward: if Michigan can win one of the final two games on its schedule, they will secure a bowl game berth.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) catches a pass for a first down against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (0) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, that will not be an easy task. The Wolverines host No. 4 UCLA this Saturday, followed by a road game in Columbus to take on Ohio State.

Will it Happen?

Let’s start with this week’s game. Can the Wolverines shock the No. 4 Bruins at home?

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UCLA has been one of the biggest surprises not only in the Big Ten, but in the nation. Coming into the year, the Bruins were picked to finish 14th in the Big Ten preseason coaches’ poll. Now, they are in the driver's seat for a first-place finish.

I believe the Bruins are very beatable and likely not a true national championship contender. Last week, they picked up an eight-point win over Illinois. Their offense isn’t super intimidating, but they play good defense and run the ball well.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) and wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) celebrate the victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, the Bruins rank inside the top-10 in the country in both scoring defense (sixth) and rushing defense (seventh).

Michigan’s struggling offense is not going to be able to get enough going to take down UCLA.

If the Wolverines are going to be bowl eligible, it will be because they win ‘The Game.’ Ohio State has taken a massive hit since QB Julian Sayin was injured.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) leaves the field in a sling following the 19-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To go along with that, whenever the two programs go head-to-head, the records always go out the window.

Final Thoughts

I do not believe we will see the Wolverines playing in a bowl game this season.

Despite an incredible defense, Michigan has been held back by bad coaching and an offense that hasn’t produced all season.

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