How to Watch Michigan Football’s Week Three Game Against UTEP

The No. 19 Michigan football team will return to The Big House today for its third consecutive home game of the season, hosting UTEP at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Michigan bounced back in week two, with an impressive win over nationally ranked Oklahoma. UofM will now look to ride that momentum and take care of business in week three.

UTEP also played the Sooners this year, falling 51-0 in Norman, Okla. If common opponents are any indication, the Wolverines should have no issues in today’s game.

Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill (0), center, celebrates an interception against Oklahoma with cornerback Zeke Berry (10), and safety Chris Bracy (7) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How to Watch

Day: Saturday, Sept. 19

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Network: Big Ten Network (BTN)

On the call: Jeff Levering and Jake Butt

Spread: Michigan -34.5 points (via DraftKings)

Over/under: 48.5 total points (via DraftKings)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

History Between the Wolverines and Miners

Prior to today, these two teams have never matched up on the football field. Which isn't super surprising considering the location and size of the schools.

Sep 4, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; UTEP Miners quarterback EJ Colson Jr. (1) looks to throw during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the game, the Miners have a 1-1 record in 2026, coming off a win over Texas Southern last weekend.

Storylines to Watch For

A few days ago, I outlined my top storylines to watch for, focusing mainly on the offensive side of the ball.

First, seeing if Michigan's passing attack as a whole can get going against a lesser opponent would be vital heading into conference play.

“UofM has not been able to move the ball through the air this year, only netting 281 yards through the air. Sophomore QB Bryce Underwood is completing roughly 54% of his passes (21-40) with one touchdown and an interception.

Sep 12, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) avoids a tackle by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Owen Heinecke (38) during the third quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“This week is a great chance to distribute the ball to more pass catchers. Especially Andrew Marsh, who only has five catches for 28 yards, which is underwhelming after an incredible finish to his freshman season had expectations high.”

Alongside the passing attack, Michigan’s run game has been equally disappointing. Especially Jordan Marshall, who felt like he had All-American upside heading into the season.

“Michigan needs Marshall to get back to how he looked at the end of last season if they want to win big games later in the season. Not only for the run game, but to help take pressure off Underwood and the passing attack.”

Lastly, Michigan needs a game where it dominates its opponent and this week is the perfect week to see if it can happen.

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