How to Watch Michigan Football’s Week Three Game Against UTEP
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The No. 19 Michigan football team will return to The Big House today for its third consecutive home game of the season, hosting UTEP at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Michigan bounced back in week two, with an impressive win over nationally ranked Oklahoma. UofM will now look to ride that momentum and take care of business in week three.
UTEP also played the Sooners this year, falling 51-0 in Norman, Okla. If common opponents are any indication, the Wolverines should have no issues in today’s game.
How to Watch
- Day: Saturday, Sept. 19
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Network: Big Ten Network (BTN)
- On the call: Jeff Levering and Jake Butt
- Spread: Michigan -34.5 points (via DraftKings)
- Over/under: 48.5 total points (via DraftKings)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
History Between the Wolverines and Miners
Prior to today, these two teams have never matched up on the football field. Which isn't super surprising considering the location and size of the schools.
Heading into the game, the Miners have a 1-1 record in 2026, coming off a win over Texas Southern last weekend.
Storylines to Watch For
A few days ago, I outlined my top storylines to watch for, focusing mainly on the offensive side of the ball.
First, seeing if Michigan's passing attack as a whole can get going against a lesser opponent would be vital heading into conference play.
“UofM has not been able to move the ball through the air this year, only netting 281 yards through the air. Sophomore QB Bryce Underwood is completing roughly 54% of his passes (21-40) with one touchdown and an interception.
“This week is a great chance to distribute the ball to more pass catchers. Especially Andrew Marsh, who only has five catches for 28 yards, which is underwhelming after an incredible finish to his freshman season had expectations high.”
Alongside the passing attack, Michigan’s run game has been equally disappointing. Especially Jordan Marshall, who felt like he had All-American upside heading into the season.
“Michigan needs Marshall to get back to how he looked at the end of last season if they want to win big games later in the season. Not only for the run game, but to help take pressure off Underwood and the passing attack.”
Lastly, Michigan needs a game where it dominates its opponent and this week is the perfect week to see if it can happen.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2