It is rivalry week across college football and the biggest game of the season for the Michigan Wolverines, heading to The Horseshoe to take on rival Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.

Both programs are in the midst of a down season, neither competing for a College Football Playoff berth or a Big Ten Championship.

Ohio State enters the weekend coming off a three-point loss to Nebraska, marking its third loss in four weeks. The Buckeyes have lost three of their last four games, struggling since losing starting quarterback Julian Sayin due to injury.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) leaves the field in a sling following the 19-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, the Wolverines are coming off their biggest win of the season, handing No. 4 UCLA its first loss of the season. Michigan has only played three road games this season, beating Rutgers but falling to Minnesota and Oregon on the road.

How to Watch

Day: Saturday, Nov. 28

Time: Noon ET

Where: The Horseshoe (Columbus, Ohio)

Network: FOX

On the call: Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt

Spread: Ohio State -10.5 points (via DraftKings)

Over/under: 37.5 total points (via DraftKings)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

History Between the Wolverines and Buckeyes

These are two programs very familiar with one another, matching up over 100 times in the history of the rivalry.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) locks up with Michigan Wolverines tight end Max Bredeson (44) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Michigan won 13-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines are 4-1 in the last five meetings and haven’t lost in Columbus since 2018. The last time the two squads matched up in Ohio, the Wolverines stunned the Buckeyes with a 13-10 win as double-digit underdogs.

Michigan leads the all-time series record 62-52-6, dating back to 1897.

Storylines to Watch For

On Thursday afternoon, I detailed my top three storylines to watch heading into today’s contest for Michigan.

Starting with the Wolverines offense, can they finally find a way to move the ball? At times last week against UCLA, we saw the Wolverine offense be able to move the ball against a good Bruins defense. However, they struggled to find ways to finish drives.

But UofM got the running game going and used the tight ends more than it has all season. It gave some hope that new offensive coordinator Jim Harding can help give the Wolverines a bit of a spark offensively.

Michigan offensive line coach Jim Harding on the sideline during the second half against Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Containing OSU’s star WR Jeremiah Smith will be the biggest key to having a chance to pull off the upset for UofM. Smith has a strong chance at winning the Heisman and is the best wide receiver in college football.

Lastly, what happens with these two coaches at the conclusion of the game? Both are feeling some heat on the hot seat from their respective fan bases.

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