It is rivalry week in college football, which means we get to see another iteration of The Game. Michigan football is heading to Columbus to take on rival Ohio State this Saturday.

However, the 2026 version of this game doesn’t quite feel the same as years past. Both programs are having a down year, the Wolverines sitting at 6-5, while the Buckeyes are 7-4, both out of College Football Playoff contention.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) catches a pass during the first half against Michigan Wolverines cornerback Smith Snowden (3) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With no postseason hope for either side for the first time in a long time, this feels like one of the least anticipated matchups in recent memory.

Michigan is coming off an upset victory over No. 4 UCLA, while Ohio State has lost three of its last four games, struggling since losing starting QB Julian Sayin.

With all that being said, here are three storylines I will be watching most when the game kicks off on Saturday.

Offense on the Rise?

At times last week, the Michigan offense was able to move the ball against the Bruins pretty well, but struggled to finish drives.

Freshman running back Savion Hiter was a bright spot for Michigan, finishing with over 100 yards on the ground.

Michigan running back Savion Hiter (5) celebrates 18-16 triple overtime win over UCLA at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UofM also put a focus on getting the tight ends the ball more, with Mason Bonner leading all Wolverine pass catchers with 47 receiving yards and a nice touchdown grab.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Contain the Best WR in College Football

The biggest X factor in this game is on the Buckeyes sideline, Jeremiah Smith. He is objectively the best wide receiver in college football.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Nebraska in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through 11 games, he leads the country in receiving touchdowns, yards and yards per game. He also leads the Big Ten in all-purpose yards and ranks ninth in the country.

Michigan’s defensive scheme should completely revolve around making someone else beat them.

The good news for Michigan fans is that the defense has been the one bright spot for the Wolverines. On the season, they’ve allowed 174.7 yards through the air per game, which ranks third in the conference and 17th in the nation.

UofM should make sure Jyaire Hill is the primary corner in coverage on Smith and make sure it isn’t Smith Snowden.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart, right, makes a catch under cover from Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How it Impacts the Head Coaches

This has nothing to do with anything in the game, but both head coaches are not in good standing with their fan bases.

There is a chance that losing this game could result in that coach losing their job with the program, at least that is the sentiment around it.

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