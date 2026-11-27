The Game is here. Tomorrow, Michigan will face Ohio State in a game that unfortunately does not mean as much as it has for each of the last 10 years. Neither team is playing for anything significant. The Wolverines are going to be bowl eligible after last week’s win over UCLA. This week’s game is more about pride, and bragging rights.

Those still matter, even in this day in age.

Here are our predictions for The Game

Jeremiah Smith is Good, not Great

Jay Hill says he has a plan. That’s a good start against someone as good as Jeremiah Smith.

Smith, however, is going to make plays at some point.

Smith was pretty quiet in the team’s 13-10 loss to Michigan in 2024. He had just three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown last year, but the Buckeyes took the air out of the ball for most of the second half.

The reality, however, is that Smith has never had a game-breaking performance against the Wolverines.

That will continue against them this week. Hill’s plan will be to take Smith out of the game as much as a defense is able to do so.

Smith will still make his plays, but fall short of his averages of 7.8 catches and 135 yards.

Mason Bonner Continues Ascension

Mason Bonner looked like a weapon who was starting to emerge last week for Michigan’s offense. He scored their only touchdown of the game on a contested catch from Bryce Underwood after a forced fumble was recovered deep in UCLA territory.

Bonner caught just three passes on the day, but he represents a big target in the middle of the field.

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Utah

Texas

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Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Michigan tight end Mason Bonner (18) makes a catch for touchdown against UCLA during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The bet here is that Michigan wants to continue its usage of their tight ends, specifically Bonner in the middle of the field. He’ll be the team’s leading receiver on Saturday.

Ohio State Wins Rushing Battle

Last year, Ohio State won the rushing battle for the first time in four seasons. As has been the case since 2001, that means that they won the game as well.

This year, Savion Hiter comes into the game on the heels of back-to-back 100 yard performances.

Michigan defensive tackle Enow Etta (17) celebrates a tackle against UCLA during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan’s offense still is not worth betting on as it's one of the worst in the country. With all of the resources that will probably be committed to stopping Jeremiah Smith, that could leave more holes in the run game for the Buckeyes to try and exploit as the game gets deep into the fourth quarter.

Ultimately, the Wolverines won’t be able to muster enough offense, and Ohio State will win the rushing battle on the day.

Which Means…

Ohio State Wins

Yes, that means Ohio State is going to win the game. As poorly as the Buckeyes have played this year by their standards, they’re still capable of being explosive on offense. Michigan’s defense will keep them in the game like they have all season long, but this is a heavy burden to carry.

It’s hard to find a path to points for the Wolverines in any game. That’s true in what will still be a loud, raucous, road environment. Michigan has also been terrible on the road this season outside of a game against Rutgers. They have scored just one offensive touchdown in each of their other two road games.

It’s hard to expect them to just flip the switch in this game. Unless Michigan’s defense is able to hold Ohio State to 10 points or less, it’s hard to see the Wolverines walking away with a victory.



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