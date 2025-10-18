How to watch Michigan football take on Washington in a must-win Week 8 showdown
Michigan is back in action on Saturday in a must-win game against Washington. The Wolverines are behind the eight ball by losing two games at the halfway point. Michigan can still control its own destiny, but there can't be any more mishaps.
Washington enters the game at 5-1 with its only loss coming to Ohio State. The Huskies are hoping to take a page out of USC's playbook with how well the Trojans ran the ball. QB Demond Williams and RB Jonah Coleman will present a challenge to Michigan, but the Wolverines have the talent to slow them down.
Here's how to you can watch Michigan host Washington.
How to watch Michigan take on USC
- Day: Saturday, Oct. 18
- Time: Noon ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
- Network: FOX
- On the call: Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt
Uniform combination
Michigan is going back to the traditional look this weekend when it hosts Washington. Last week, at USC, the Wolverines wore the white jersey with blue pants. But back in the Big House, Michigan will wear the blue jersey with maize pants.
While change is good, and needed, it will be nice for fans to see the Wolverines back to their traditional look.
Keys to a Michigan win
Earlier this week, in our 'keys to the game' it all starts with Michigan getting back to the fundamentals. The Wolverines have to have better gap integrity, pursuit angles, and being able to wrap up the ball carrier. Michigan is six games into the season and the Wolverines must get this corrected if they hope to accomplish their goals.
"Michigan is heading into its seventh game of the season and we still have to write about the Wolverines' fundamentals -- not good. If it's not the WRs catching the football, it's the defense making tackles. What hurt Michigan last week against USC? Missed tackles. The Wolverines missed 14 tackles as a team last weekend en route to a blowout loss against the Trojans.
"Through six games, Michigan has missed 56 tackles as a team, per PFF. And it's some of the starters who are missing a lot of tackles. Safety Brandyn Hillman leads the team with seven missed tackles, and Jaishawn Barham is No. 2 with six missed tackles...."