Saints vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction for NFL Preseason Week 1
The final game of Week 1 of the NFL preseason is set for Sunday afternoon, as the Los Angeles Chargers will host the New Orleans Saints.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers are coming off a dominant showing in the Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions, and they’ll aim to move to 2-0 in the preseason, although star quarterback Justin Herbert is not expected to play in this game.
Using the latest betting odds, I’m attempting to predict the final score for this matchup to help bettors cash in on their preseason wagers. However, I will caution that betting on the preseason can be extremely volatile since many teams aren’t playing their top players for more than a few series in Week 1.
Here’s a look at the odds and prediction for Sunday’s final matchup.
Saints vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Saints +1.5 (-105)
- Chargers -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Saints: +124
- Chargers: -148
Total
- 37.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Based on these odds, the Chargers have an implied probability of 59.68 percent to win this game and move to 2-0 in the preseason.
The Saints aren’t expected to play starters on both sides of the ball in this matchup, per head coach Kellen Moore, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Chargers are favored.
Los Angeles dropped 34 points on the Detroit Lions in a win in the Hall of Fame Game with Trey Lance and Taylor Heinicke leading the way at quarterback.
Saints vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his prediction for this game:
Just because the Saints are going through a quarterback battle doesn't mean you should back New Orleans. Head coach Kellen Moore has stated that he doesn't plan on playing the majority of starters on both sides of the ball.
Meanwhile, Justin Herbert isn't suiting up for the Chargers, but backups Taylor Heinicke and Trey Lance are more than capable of scoring points. In fact, I'd go as far as to say that Heinicke is better than any of the three quarterbacks the Saints will have on the field on Sunday afternoon.
At 12-8 in the preseason in his career, Jim Harbaugh has proven that winning these games is important, despite it being an exhibition. That strategy may run in the family, as his brother, John, the head coach of the Ravens, has by far the best preseason record amongst active head coaches.
After their impressive win in the Hall of Fame Game, I'll back the Chargers to get a second preseason win on Sunday.
I agree with MacMillan’s assessment, as the Chargers looked downright dominant in the Hall of Fame Game and have some experienced backups in Lance and Heinicke.
I wouldn't be shocked if the Chargers won this game by even more than the spread suggests, especially since the Saints have one of the worst quarterback situations in the NFL.
Final Score Prediction: Chargers 24, Saints 13
