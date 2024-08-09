Michigan opponent to wear historic-looking helmet against the Wolverines this season
When Michigan travels to Illinois on October 19th for a matchup against the Illini, Illinois will have a different look to it. That's because Illinois is set to honor former halfback, Red Grange. The Fighting Illini are going back in time and bringing out the 1924 look against the Wolverines.
Grange, a halfback, was known as the Galloping Ghost and was one of the most decorated players in Illinois' football history. He played for Illinois from 1923-1925. He was a three-time All-Big Ten member, Big Ten MVP in 1924, a two-time All-American, and helped Illinois become a national champion in 1923.
Illinois will have a differnt looking jersey with a blue turning to orange look, but the helmet is what's going to look completely different. When the maize and blue face the Illini, Illinois is going back in time and having a leather look to the helmet.
It's hard to believe Michigan would also wear an alternative jersey for this game, but it would be somewhat cool if the Wolverines came trotting out of the tunnel in an old-school look to take fans back in time. Either way, the Wolverines are going to be massive favorites when they take the field at Memorial Stadium in October.
