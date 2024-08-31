Injury Report: 3 Michigan football players 'OUT' vs. Fresno State
As the clock ticks inside two hours before Michigan football's season-opener against Fresno State, the Wolverines have released their mandatory availability report to the Big Ten Conference.
Michigan has three players listed 'Out' for today's game, two of which we expected: senior safety Rod Moore and graduate senior quarterback Jack Tuttle. The third player ruled out of today's game is senior special teamer Joe Taylor, who appeared in all 15 games for the Wolverines on special teams last season.
This is about as good a report as Michigan fans could hope for heading into today's opener. We knew Moore would be out, and didn't expect Tuttle to play following reports he's been dealing with lingering injuries throughout fall camp. It's certainly a positive that defensive tackles Mason Graham and Rayshaun Benny wasn't even listed as 'Questionable' after D-coordinator Wink Martindale hinted at both guys being less than 100 percent earlier this month. Both are good to go today against the Bulldogs.
Kickoff between No. 9 Michigan and Fresno State is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Ann Arbor, Mich. with NBC and Peacock carrying the broadcast.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Game Predictions: No. 9 Michigan vs. Fresno State
3 Things To Watch: Michigan football vs. Fresno State
Michigan football vs. Fresno State: Where to watch, game information, betting line
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI