Michigan Football Emerges as Leader to Land 2027 4-Star OL Over Utah and Washington

It was a hot month of May for the Michigan Wolverines and now the Maize and Blue are looking to continue in the month of June. It's official visit month and the Wolverines are hosting several four-star prospects this weekend

One of which is four-star offensive lineman Lincoln Mageo, who the Wolverines are now predicted to land. On3's Ethan McDowell recently placed a prediction with 70% confidence in favor of Michigan landing Mageo.

Thanks for stopping by to visit with me and my family coach ! See you in a few weeks! @coachjharding #BleedBlue #GoBlue @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/2vClcCryre — Lincoln Mageo 🇦🇸🇲🇽 4⭐️ (@lincoln_mageo) May 14, 2026

Mageo is coming off a trip to Utah, where the Utes likely made a good impression. But Michigan has a chance to take a big lead in his recruitment as he will be in Ann Arbor from June 5-7. He will be at Michigan with three current commitments: OL Jakari Lipsey, OL Sidney Rouleau, and RB Lundon Hampton.

More on Mageo and his ranking

Mageo is a 6'3", 285-pound interior offensive tackle out of Oceanside (CA). He is a four-star prospect on Rivals' Industrial Rankings. Per Rivals itself, Mageo is ranked as the No. 242 prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 16 interior offensive lineman. Both ESPN and 247Sports has Mageo ranked as a three-star lineman.

Mageo has quickly built a good relationship with Jim Harding, who was at Utah, also recruiting Mageo. The California product has Utah and Washington as finalists, along with the Wolverines, but he also took an official visit to Arizona, along with a scheduled one with Texas.

Went through last seasons film and put together a highlight that I feel does a better job at showing my versatility playing guard and tackle. Sr season loading..@adamgorney @BlairAngulo @BrandonHuffman @PGregorian @SWiltfong_ @GregBiggins @ErikRichardsUSA pic.twitter.com/dUbs0dOAZ4 — Lincoln Mageo 🇦🇸🇲🇽 4⭐️ (@lincoln_mageo) March 28, 2026

The four-star lineman played both tackle and guard during his junior season of football, and while Michigan could look to bulk Mageo up more to play tackle, as of now, he fits better at guard when he plays collegiate football.

How Mageo would add to Michigan's class

According to Rivals, Michigan has the No. 10 class in the country as of now, and that's after the Wolverines suffered a recent loss, after Maxwell Miles flipped to Minnesota. The Wolverines are fairly young along the offensive line and if Michigan does indeed land Mageo, the Wolverines might be about finished with the offensive line in this class.

Michigan would have four commitments in the '27 cycle and three of which are projected interior linemen. Jakari Lipsey, one of the higher rated prospects in this class, is a tackle, while Rouleau, Louis Esposito, and Mageo would all project as interior players.

Sitting with 15 current commitments, Michigan will likely start looking to land some bigger fish in the class, such as five-star WR Dakota Guerrant and CB Joshua Dobson, to put the Wolverines in position to have a top-10 class when it's all said and done.