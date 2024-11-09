Injury report: Michigan Football down Will Johnson and other role players against Indiana
Michigan has been dealt the injury bug in 2024. The Wolverines have already lost two role players for the season -- cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows and OL Andrew Gentry -- and it's possible safety Rod Moore doesn't play a snap this season.
Last week against Oreogn, Michigan was down both starting cornerbacks, Will Johnson and Jyaire Hill, along with receiver Amorion Walker for the second game in a row. With Indiana up next, the Wolverines could use all of the firepower in the cupboard to take on the undefeated Hoosiers.
After the injury report came out on Saturday ahead of the game, it revealed Johnson will miss his third game in a row after exiting the Illinois' game early. The expectation is that Jyaire Hill will give it a go. The Wolverines are also without Walker again, along with Jeff Persi and Hogan Hansen, among others.
Safety Jaden Mangham has been dealing with something for the entire season and he continues to be OUT week in and week out. The Wolverines have also listed linebacker Micah Pollard as OUT the last several weeks.
