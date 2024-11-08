Recruits share what Michigan Football must do against Indiana: 'Limit explosive plays'
Michigan will enter Saturday as a big underdog to Indiana. The Wolverines have dominated the series against the Hoosiers and Michigan has lost twice since 1987. But Curt Cignetti has the Hoosiers playing really good football and Michigan will have to play clean and effective football in order to win the game.
I typically ask recruits for a prediction on the game, but instead, I asked some Michigan commits and targets what the key is for Michigan against the Hoosiers. If the Wolverines have any shot whatsoever, here is what they believe Michigan has to do.
2025 four-star WR Michigan commit Andrew Marsh:
"They need to throw the ball.....Our line need to give the QB time and of course the DB’s got to play better defense."
2025 three-star TE Michigan commit Eli Owens:
"Sound defense, control their passing attack, and get the QB."
2026 four-star WR Michigan commit Jaylen Pile:
"Play team defense and limit explosive plays. On O…use the WRs to open up room for Loveland."
2026 five-star TE Brock Harris:
"They need to get in better 3rd down situations. Against Oregon there were a lot of 3rd and long series. And then on defense stop the 3rd down conversions."
2026 four-star OL Gregory Patrick:
"I think they need to limit Indiana possessions and run the ball effectively."
2026 four-star DL Elijah Golden:
"Win as a team! As in win as a defense and offense!"
2026 four-star CB Jaziel Hart:
"Just have fun and play football, what else can you do that’s better than that?"
2027 four-star QB Trae Taylor:
"They somehow have to be able to push the ball down field. If they can do that a little more I think they could win. And hopefully the Defense is at full strength."
