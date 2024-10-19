Injury Report: Two Michigan defensive lineman 'OUT' vs. Illinois
Despite an extra week between games due to a bye, No. 24 Michigan (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will be without several key contributors today against No. 22 Illinois (5-1, 2-1).
The biggest area of concern will be at defensive tackle, where the Wolverines will be without rotational pieces Rayshaun Benny and Enow Etta, both of whom are listed as 'OUT'. This leaves Michigan thin along its defensive interior behind starters Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. On a positive note, the Wolverines return starting defensive end Derrick Moore, who say out of their last game vs. Washington.
Starting left tackle Myles Hinton, who also missed the game vs. Washington, is listed as 'Questionable' today against Illinois. Michigan does get back center Dominic Guidice, who started each of U-M's first five games before he was held out two weeks ago against the Huskies. Greg Crippin got the start for the Wolverines against Washington.
Also 'Questionable' are two more defensive rotational players in cornerback Aamir Hall and linebacker Jimmy Rolder, each of whom have played roles for Michigan this year. Starting cornerback Will Johnson, who missed the Minnesota game and was 'questionable' vs. Washington, appears to be back to full health, as he is no longer listed on the report. Michigan also gets back rotational safety Wesley Walker.
Redshirt junior Ja'Den McBurrows' injury has been upgraded to season-ending for the Wolverines. Michigan is also without defensive back Micah Pollard, while depth chart running backs Jordan Marshall and Leon Franklin remain 'OUT' for the Wolverines.
