Injury report: Michigan Football without starting WR among others against Northwestern
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan will play its last game in the Big House during the 2024 season when the Wolverines host Northwestern in a couple of hours. It's also the last time the Wolverines' seniors will run out of the tunnel and hit the banner. This game means plenty to the Michigan players, not only is it their last game in the Big House, but a win against the Wildcats means bowl eligibility.
But Michigan will have to get the win without a few players. Star cornerback Will Johnson is officially OUT for the Wolverines after the injury report was released. The Wolverines are also without strarting wide receiver Semaj Morgan, along with Amorion Walker once again. Safety Jaden Mangham continues to miss time as well.
Michigan and Northwestern will kick at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
