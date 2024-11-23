Michigan targets and commits share what they want to see out of the Wolverines against Northwestern
Michigan will play its last game in Ann Arbor during the 2024 season when it hosts Northwestern on Saturday. Not only is it the final home game, but the Wolverines need to win one more game in order to become bowl eligible, and with Ohio State looming, this is the best chance for Michigan to get to six wins. The Wolverines will play a 4-6 Northwestern team who have had plenty of struggles this season. The Wildcats have won two conference games and have a worst offense than the struggling Michigan offense.
Historically, Michigan holds a 59-15-2 lead over the Wildcats. Michigan has won the last seven contests in the series and the Wolverines last won in 2021, 33-7 over NU.
I asked some Michigan targets and commits what they want to see from the Wolverines on Saturday when they face Northwestern.
2025 four-star WR Michigan commit Andrew Marsh:
"The momentum is going to take it. Going for the W."
2025 three-star TE Michigan commit Eli Owens:
"DEFENSE! 35-10"
2026 four-star CB Victor Singleton:
"I would say to come out from the gate on fire."
2026 four-star WR Michigan commit Jaylen Pile:
"Get the offense going early on in the game."
2026 four-star TE Brock Harris:
"This should be a easy win for Michigan. No turnovers and throw to Colston a lot."
2026 four-star LB Cam Thomas:
"Just win! Earn a Bowl spot this week! Go Blue"
2026 four-star CB Jaziel Hart:
"Stick to the game plan, play their football, fast, downhill and physical that’s it."
2026 four-star OL Gregory Patrick:
"I believe they need to just play their game and they'll be good."
2027 four-star QB Trae Taylor:
"Run it down their throats. I think they will win by 10-14 points this weekend."
