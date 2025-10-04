Wolverine Digest

Injury report reveals Michigan football is much healthier against Wisconsin

The Wolverines are in a good spot on Saturday.

Trent Knoop

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan is back in action this weekend after getting its first bye week of the season last weekend. The Wolverines are coming off a strong showing in Lincoln against Nebraska in their last game they played. Michigan got the statement win it was looking for on the road after falling to Oklahoma in Week 2 in Norman.

This weekend, Michigan takes on the 2-2 Wisconsin Badgers. The Badgers haven't been the same Wisconsin team we are used to seeing. Wisconsin was thoroughly beaten in its past two games against both Alabama and Maryland. The only thing looking up for Wisconsin is the fact it has the top-ranked rushing attack on paper -- but that might be misleading.

The Badgers allow just 50 yards per game on the ground, however, they have only seen 95 rushing attempts against them in 2025, the lowest number in all of football. The bad news for Wisconsin is that Michigan runs the ball heavily and it has the No. 8 rushing attack in football.

More bad news for Wisconsin is that it appears the Wolverines have gotten healthier since the bye week.

Availability report released

Two weeks ago, Michigan had 16 players OUT against Nebraska. This week, the Big Ten added an 'Out for the season' tab and the Wolverines officially have six players who are out for the season. But past those six, Michigan only marked two players OUT for Wisconsin. QB Davis Warren and RB Micah Ka'apana are out.

TE Hogan Hansen and linemen Giovanni El-Hadi and Brady Norton are questionable. Good news, CBs Caleb Anderson and Zeke Berry are both active for the game against the Badgers.

Wisconsin will be without QB Billy Edwards Jr. and starting center Jake Renfro against Michigan. The Wolverines will be taking on a makeshift line and backup QB Danny O'Neil. This is a chance for Michigan to dominate the Wisconsin offense on Saturday.

Wisconsin, Michigan injury report
Big Ten

