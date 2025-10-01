Wink Martindale sends message to Michigan football players who want more play time
After playing linebacker all of last season and the first two games of the 2025 season, Michigan moved Jaishawn Barham to edge against Central Michigan. Not only did the move work to perfection -- the Wolverines found a great duo between Barham and Derrick Moore -- but it allowed Michigan to get both Cole Sullivan and Jimmy Rolder into the game.
With Barham playing edge, the Wolverines can rotate Sullivan and Rolder next to starer Ernest Hausmann. Sullivan, who is just a sophomore, is fourth on the team with 19 tackles, and second on the team with 3.5 TFLs and two sacks.
Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was asked if moving Barham to edge was in part to get Sullivan on the field more.
"Yeah, I think that’s all part of trying to get the best 11 out there consistently," Martindale said on Wednesday. "And like I said, Rayshaun Benny said in one of the first meetings we had in training camp, he said, the same 11. We want it to look like the same 11.
"So whoever your starters are, the next 11, you want it to look the same. And I thought that was a great goal for a kid, or I shouldn’t say a kid, a grown man at his age to say that. And we’re not there yet, but we’re practicing to get that way. And that’s why you’re seeing different guys on the field."
Need to perform better to see the field
But with the emergence of Sullivan and Rolder, along with moving Barham to edge, that means someone(s) will lose some snaps. Veteran TJ Guy didn't receive a single snap against CMU and two weeks ago, at Nebraska, Guy backed up Derrick Moore and played in 34 snaps. Martindale believes in rotating his players, so Guy should still see plenty of snaps, but for any player wanting to see more time on the field -- perform in practice and in games.
"I think it’s all of them. It’s not just TJ," said Martindale. "I think that when you move people around we said it before about getting the best 11 on the field. The facts are facts. You’re just honest with everybody and if you want to play more, practice better. That’s the way life works.
"Perform better. Produce like coal. We know what we want to look like as a defense. I’m talking about we as the coaches and the players. When it’s out on the field, that’s what we look like as a defense. You could say the same thing about Dom. Dom’s a really good pass rusher, and he’s still climbing and fighting. He could pass up somebody to go play. We talk about it all the time in meetings.
"That’s with everybody. That’s not just TJ or Dom or whoever. That’s at each position group. That’s the Cole Sullivans. You talk about Cole and his production. How about Jimmy Rolder? He is smashing people out there and playing really well. Same thing with Ern. It’s that inside back room with BJ.
"Very talented. He’s done a great job of building that room. You guys are starting to see some of the results of who’s all in that room. You talk about Troy Bowles. Talking about getting [Nate] Owusu back. He’s going to be fun to watch.
"I like where we’re at, but we’re still not where we want to be. As far as that goes. Every day in practice, you’ve got to get better and play better and execute and stay locked in. It’s a lot of fun to watch."
Fans can see Michigan back in action on Saturday at home against Wisconsin. The game will air on Fox at Noon ET.