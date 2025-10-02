3 predictions: Will Michigan football pound the rock against Wisconsin?
After a bye week, Michigan will hit the field this weekend for a contest against Wisconsin. The Badgers, who also had a bye, have lost their last two game against Alabama and Maryland. The game this weekend will be a battle of strengths between Michigan's rushing attack and Wisconsin's run defense.
Here are three predictions for the game on Saturday.
1. Michigan runs for 175+ yards against Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Badgers have struggled this season, starting 2-2. The Badgers were thoroughly beaten in their past two games against Alabama and Maryland, but one thing Wisconsin can hold its head high on is its rushing defense. The Badgers have the top-ranked rushing defense, allowing just 50 yards per game on the ground.
No team has attempted more than 28 runs against Wisconsin this season, but that will likely change this weekend. Michigan, which has run the ball at least 32 times in every game this season, has the No. 8 rushing attack, averaging over 253 yards on the ground every game.
Wisconsin has been stout against the run, but the Badgers haven't played a team like Michigan yet. Justice Haynes has been dynamic and both Jordan Marshall and Bryce Underwood are difference makers on the ground. The Badgers might hold their own for a while, but the Wolverines will wear down the Badgers' defense.
2. Michigan sacks the Wisconsin QB at least three times
Michigan's D-line has really come into its own the past couple of weeks after moving LB Jaishawn Barham to edge. The Wolverines recorded three sacks against CMU in Week 3, and then a whopping seven sacks on Dylan Raiola in Week 4. And things might be a little easier for the Wolverines this weekend.
Wisconsin has 13 sacks this season -- ranked 117th in the nation. The Badgers have given up 44 pressures through four games, and the Wolverines' line could dominate this weekend. The only question is which QB plays for Wisconsin.
Maryland transfer Billy Edwards Jr. was brought in to be the starter, but injuries have prevented him from playing much. The other transfer, Danny O'Neil, has been starting for the Badgers, and it's likely he plays against Michigan this weekend.
3. Michigan gets freshman Andrew Marsh involved
It's no secret that Michigan's biggest question mark -- still -- is its WR corps. Through four games, the Wolverines have dropped 11 passes, and starters Channing Goodwin and Semaj Morgan have dropped four passes each. Head coach Sherrone Moore has said it's still an open competition at the spot, and WR Andrew Marsh's name has been coming up.
The true freshman has seen just two targets this season, catching one pass for 30 yards. He has been on the field for 14 passing plays, but I expect Michigan to give the highly-touted freshman more chances this weekend.
Wisconsin has the 89th-ranked passing defense in the nation, and there should be some opportunities to air it out. The Wolverines need more players to step up outside of TE Marlin Klein and WR Donaven McCulley -- could Marsh be an answer?