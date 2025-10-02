Commits, recruits, and flip targets predict Michigan football's fate vs. Wisconsin
The Michigan Wolverines will enter Saturday's game against Wisconsin with a 3-1 record after getting last weekend off. Michigan was coming off a statement win at Nebraska two weeks ago, and while the Wolverines are trending upward, Wisconsin is not. The Badgers, who also had last week off, have lost their last two games against Alabama and Maryland.
The Terrapins are trending down, but Wisconsin can hang its hat on having the best run defense in the country. It will be a battle of strengths between Michigan and the Badgers on Saturday.
Michigan Wolverines on SI asked some Michigan commits and targets to predict what will happen on Saturday and what they want to see.
2026 Michigan commit WR Jaylen Pile
"Back in the big house with Coach Moore on the sidelines, I’m looking for both o & d lines to dominate and Bryce to continue balling! Wolverines with the win."
2026 Michigan commit RB Jonathan Brown
"Like all Big Ten games, I think it will be a hard fought game with Michigan averaging around 35 points per game to Wisconsin's 20. Michigan will come out on top 30-21 in a gritty game."
2026 Michigan commit LB Markel Dabney
"42-10 Michigan"
2026 Michigan State commit, Michigan LB target Braylon Hodge
"Michigan’s run game is too strong, and their defense will lock up Wisconsin. Wisconsin’s got a solid rush D but Michigan will come out on top."
2026 Michigan DL commit Alister Vallejo
"I’m hoping to see a great offensive day but I know the defense is locked in for sure!"
2026 Georgia commit, Michigan LB target Nick Abrams
"Michigan has a big win against a Big 10 opponent. The defense is going to fly around and make plays like they have been; it should be an exciting game. I want to experience more of what college life is like at Michigan and really envision myself being on campus. They did a great job during the official visit, and I'm looking forward to seeing what they have in store for me during this trip."
2027 Michigan QB commit Peter Bourque
"Fired up to be at the Big House for this one! Michigan 37-13 as the growth of the offense under Bryce continues to level up."
2028 WR target Mylan Griggs
"27-7 Michigan"