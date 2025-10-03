Staff predictions: Will Michigan football live up to expectations against Wisconsin?
The Michigan Wolverines are back in action on Saturday after getting their first of two bye weeks this past weekend. The Wolverines, 3-1 on the season, are looking to build momentum after beating Nebraska on the road two weekends ago. Michigan will get the Wisconsin Badgers, who have dropped their past two games.
This game will be a battle of strengths. The Badgers have the top-ranked rushing defense, while Michigan has the No. 8 rushing offense. The Wolverines are hoping to show they can run the ball on anyone, while Wisconsin hopes to tip its cap on something this season.
Michigan Wolverines on SI predicts what will happen in the game.
Trent Knoop
Michigan appears it has turned a corner after the Oklahoma loss. The Wolverines' passing offense hasn't been great, but it hasn't had to be. Michigan has run the ball extremely well, and the Wolverines' pass rush is on a new level since moving Jaishawn Barham to edge. But Michigan needs pass catchers to emerge. 11 drops in four games isn't good, and this will be a good test for Michigan, going up against the 89th-ranked passing defense on Saturday.
I think Michigan will mix it up some and be able to move the ball on Wisconsin. I just don't see how the Badgers' offense can score on the Wolverines. Between QB issues and a less-than-desirable offenisve line -- this isn't the Wisconsin team we are used to seeing.
Final score: Michigan 31, Wisconsin 10
Seth Berry
After the Nebraska win a couple weeks back, Michigan football seems to be trending in the right direction after rebounding from an early season out of conference loss to Oklahoma. Now, the Wolverines get a reeling Wisconsin team at the Big House off of a bye. The Badgers are banged up with starting QB Billy Edwards questionable. If he can't go, backup Danny O'Neil will be under center for Luke Fickell's team. Either way, expect the Wolverines' defense to turn in a dominant performance against a Badger offense that has found it difficult to move the ball. I do expect Wisconsin's defense to make plays and compete to keep them in the game for awhile, but Michigan will be too much in the end.
Final score: Michigan 28, Wisconsin 10
Lucas Reimink
Coming off the bye week, Michigan will look to continue improving as a team. This weekend they get a Wisconsin team that’s really struggled offensively thus far. There’s not a clear indication on who will start at QB for the Badgers, but most believe it will be the backup Danny O’Neil giving it a go following an injury to starting QB Billy Edwards Jr. I expect Michigan to have success on offense in this game, they’ve really built up a good foundation of a successful run game and a growing passing game. On defense, with the limited Badgers offense, I expect them to have a lot of success there as well. I got the Wolverines winning this game, but maybe not by as much as the public expects.
Final score: Michigan 30, Wisconsin 17