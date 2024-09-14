Injury Report: Michigan football starter 'Questionable', 5 players 'Out' vs Arkansas State
We're less than two hours until kickoff as No. 17 Michigan looks to bounce back from last week's loss to No. 2 Texas today against Arkansas State. The Wolverines have released their mandatory availability report to the Big Ten Conference, and one U-M starter may be limited this afternoon.
Junior wide receiver Tyler Morris is listed as 'Questionable' for today's game, joined by graduate senior quarterback Jack Tuttle. Morris has started each of the first two games for Michigan, totaling five receptions for 32 yards on the year. If Morris is unable to go today against Arkansas State, the Wolverines will turn to sophomores Semaj Morgan, Fred Moore and Kendrick Bell, as well as seniors C.J. Charleston and Peyton O'Leary for increased roles.
In addition to Morris, Michigan also added two three names to their availability report, listing true freshman running back Jordan Marshall, defensive back Myles Pollard and linebacker Jason Hewlett as 'Out' for today's game. Marshall made his collegiate debut last weekend, returning kickoffs for the Wolverines against Texas. Pollard and Hewlett, likewise, have played limited roles on special teams in 2024.
For the second consecutive week, defensive back Jaden Mangham — a transfer from Michigan State — is unavailable for the Wolverines. Senior safety Rod Moore remains 'Out' as he recovers from an ACL injury suffered in spring practice. After being unavailable each of the first two weeks, Michigan gets back veteran special teamer Joe Taylor, who is no longer listed on the report.
Kickoff between the Wolverines and the Red Wolves is scheduled for Noon ET in Ann Arbor, Mich. with Big Ten Network carrying the broadcast.
