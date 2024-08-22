Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz to be suspended from recruitment of former Michigan QB Cade McNamara
According to Scott Dochterman with The Athletic, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr will be suspended for the season opener against Illinois State. The suspension stems from the recruitment of former Michigan football quarterback Cade McNamara. According to Dochterman, it's not yet known if the suspension is being handed down from the NCAA or if Iowa has self-imposed the suspension on the two coaches.
The NCAA has been investigating Iowa, per Dochterman. Someone, who appears not to be Michigan, turned Iowa in for getting in contact with McNamara prior to the transfer portal opening in 2022.
McNamara started the 2021 season for Michigan. He helped the Wolverines defeat Ohio State, win the Big Ten, and make it to Michigan's first College Football Playoff. But former head coach Jim Harbaugh allowed J.J. McCarthy to battle it out with McNamara for the starting job in 2022. McCarthy won the job and McNamara opted to leave Ann Arbor for a chance to start.
McNamara entered the portal on Nov. 28. The following day there were reports stating Iowa and McNamara had interest in teaming up. Then on Dec. 1, McNamara committed to the Hawkeyes. Receivers coach, Budmayr, was an assistant coach with Iowa at the time, but McNamara stated his previous relationship with Budmayr played a factor. During McNamara's high school recruitment, Budmayr was a Wisconsin assistant.
McNamara started the season for Iowa last year, but tore his ACL in Week 6 against Michigan State. McNamara is currently battling it out with Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan to determine who will start for the Hawkeyes in 2024.
Kirk Ferentz is schedulded to meet with the media on Thursday at 1:30 CY
