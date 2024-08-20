Ranking each Michigan football game in 2024 by difficulty
We are under two weeks away from seeing Michigan kick things off as defending national champions. The Wolverines will take the field on August 31 against Fresno State under the lights. The Wolverines have one of the more difficult schedules in college football this year -- let alone in the Big Ten. But if Michigan hopes to get back into the College Football Playoff, it will need to take care of business and hope to get to 10 or more wins. I'm going to examine the Wolverines 2024 schedule and rank it by difficulty.
Here's how I rank the Michigan football schedule from the least difficult to the toughest game.
12. Arkansas State (home)
Arkansas State is coming off of a 6-7 2023 season. While the Red Wolves aren't the easiest opponent Michigan has faced in the past few seasons, they shouldn't be any test for the Wolverines. Michigan will likely have some backups in the game by the second half during the Week 3 tilt.
11. Minnesota (home)
The Golden Gophers are also coming off of a 6-7 season and I'm not very high on this year's Minnesota team in the new-look Big Ten. Michigan does have the Gophers sandwiched between USC and Washington, but the Wolverines will be ready for Minnesota. Once again, I don't think Minnesota will present much of a challenge.
10. Indiana (away)
Curt Cignetti -- while full of confidence -- is taking over a bottom cellar Big Ten school. The Hoosiers have struggled to remain relevant in the Big Ten and Cignetti went out and landed several players from the transfer portal. How he will do in the Big Ten remains to be seen, but the Wolverines will want to leave no doubt against the former James Madison coach.
9. Fresno State (home)
Fresno State is no gimmie. The Bulldogs have won nine or more games the past three seasons and Fresno State is known for its high-octane passing attack. With it being a Week 1 game, the new-look Michigan secondary will be tested early. But at the end of the day, Michigan should easily take of business. The stadium will be rocking for Michigan's first game under the lights.
8. Illinois (away)
The Illini were 5-7 last season and there isn't much reason to believe Illinois should make a big jump in 2024. The Illini have a good enough quarterback in Luke Altmyer but mistakes have hurt him in the past. While the Illini are going to wear really cool helmets against Michigan, it won't be enough to pull off the upset. Being in Illinois gives the Illini a little stock in my rankings.
7. Northwestern (home)
Northwestern did the unthinkable last season and turned a terrible situation into a good one thanks to then-interim coach David Braun. Braun won the Big Ten Coach of the Year Award after taking over for Pat Fitzgerald. He led the Wildcats to eight wins a season ago. While I don't think Northwestern will win eight games again this season, I look at this being a potential trap game for the Wolverines. It's the week before Ohio State and Michigan will have to be focused on the scrappy Wildcats.
6. Michigan State (home)
While it's hard to imagine Michigan State makes a drastic improvement in year one under Jonathan Smith, I do think the Spartans will be much more competitive. On the same level as Michigan? Likely not. But MSU and Michigan is a heated rivalry and we've seen strange things happen in this game.
5. Washington (away)
This is where things can start to get interesting for Michigan. The Wolverines will travel out to Washington for a likely primetime game. To make matters even more interesting, it's a rematch of last year's national title game. Neither team looks the same as last year, but Washington has an entirely new look. Almost its entire roster will look different. But coach Jedd Fisch did a good job filling out the roster and brought in former Miss. State quarterback Will Rogers. Rogers is a prolific passer who can put up some serious numbers. Michigan will likely be a sizeable favorite, but this won't be an easy task for the Wolverines.
4. USC (home)
We know all about USC's offense. It's as good as it comes and it doesn't matter who starts at quarterback -- they will be just fine under Lincoln Riley. The issue with a Riley-led team is the defense. In the past two seasons, USC has ranked 106 (2022) and 119 (2023) in total defense. If the Trojans' defense doesn't improve, Michigan could win easily if it can slow down Miller Moss. But if USC somehow finds a defense, the Wolverines could have a game on their hands in Ann Arbor.
3. Texas (home)
A Week 2 showdown could forecast Michigan's 2024 season. If the Wolverines beat Texas, Michigan will have all kinds of hype surrounding it by the national media. But if the Wolverines lose -- they are an underdog as of now -- the national media will be casting doubts upon the Wolverines. Michigan will have its hands full with one of the best quarterbacks in college football. The key in this game will be the Wolverines' defense against the Texas' offense.
2. Ohio State (away)
You can make an argument to put Ohio State in the No. 1 spot and while it very well could be, I put more stock in Michigan going to Columbus and beating Ohio State than the Wolverines beating Oregon (my No. 1 team). Michigan has beat the Buckeyes in three straight seasons and everyone on Michigan's roster only knows beating OSU. All the pressure is on Ryan Day's shoulders this season and while I have predicted the Buckeyes beating Michigan, it wouldn't shock me to see Michigan make it four straight.
1. Oregon (home)
I've predicted Oregon to go undefeated this season -- you can see my Big Ten predictions below -- so of course the Ducks have to go No. 1 here. I think the Ducks have the full package to make noise in the Big Ten and on the national front. Oregon went out and landed both Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma) and wide receiver Evan Stewart (Texas A&M) via the portal. The offense should be elite and Oregon's defense is no slouch. While Michigan has the advantage of being in Ann Arbor, this game will not come easy for the defending national champions.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Predicting every Big Ten football team's record in 2024
Michigan in elite company for preseason All-Americans