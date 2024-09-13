Is Michigan hoping to get Donovan Edwards more involved in the pass game?
While the production hasn't been there through two games, senior running back Donovan Edwards is one of the best athletes on the Michigan offense. Edwards has just 68 yards on 19 carries in two games, but the Wolverines are hoping that his production takes a huge swing upward in the coming weeks.
Other than running the football, Edwards could be so much more dynamic by getting him the ball in space. Going back to 2021, his freshman year, Edwards has excelled outside of just running the ball. Edwards has 71 receptions for 716 yards and four touchdowns when being used through the air. But in 2024, in two games, Edwards has caught just three passes for a meager two yards.
Wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy spoke with the media recently and said it's something Michigan has to do a better job of. Finding those mismatches for Edwards in the pass game.
"Donovan is – obviously you guys know his production speaks for itself," Bellamy said of Edwards as a receiver. "His career throughout Michigan, his career in Michigan -- he's a guy that you can create mismatches with getting them on safeties and linebackers. That's something that we're going to involve in the game plan and whatnot.
"And as far as receiver skills, me working with him, that's something that pre-practice we talk about different things. And he'll come over during special teams. And if I'm doing things with receivers, he'll come over and jump in there with his ball drills, footwork drills, or just us talking about -- just techniques that we're going to use on certain routes because the running backs have the ability to do some of the same things, especially a guy with his skill set."
Fans can't expect a 10-catch 170-yard performance like he had against Maryland his freshman year on a game-by-game basis, but that is what Edwards is capable of. Right now, Michigan has tight end Colston Loveland and then a ton of question marks. Both Tyler Morris and Semaj Morgan have potential to do great things, but neither has shown out in two games. Adding Edwards into the mix could be a game-changer offensively.
Bellamy says it will depend on who Michigan is playing to determine getting Edwards the ball through the air.
"Yeah, yeah. We – it just depends on our opponent," Bellamy said of wanting to get Edwards involved in the pass game. "Where the weakness is that we can exploit things that, you know, ways we can get Donovan going. And we really like our receivers, we really like our tight ends. We like Donovan as well and some of the other running backs can do the same thing. It's just week to week. What does the defense allow us to do? And that's how we decide like who's going to get the ball and whatnot."
The Wolverines will host Arkansas State on Saturday at Noon ET.
