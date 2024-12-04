Jack Sawyer's words come back to haunt him after fourth consecutive loss to Michigan
There's no question that the Buckeyes had high hopes for their 2021 recruiting class, a class that finished No. 2 nationally according to 247 Sports. Ohio State had a whopping six five-star recruits as part of that class, including QB Quinn Ewers, DL J.T. Tuimoloau, DL Jack Sawyer, OT Donovan Jackson, WR Emeka Egbuka, and RB TreVeyon Henderson.
Speaking about that recruiting class back in 2021, Sawyer - a freshman at the time - was quite confident that the group would deliver historic success to Columbus. In fact, he thought the Buckeyes would own the entire decade of the 2020s.
“I think the whole decade of the 2020s will be run by Ohio State,” Sawyer said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we won five, six, maybe even seven national championships. I know that sounds crazy, but that’s how much we believe in our coaching staff and each other.”
Fast forward to 2024, and the reality is much different and far more harsh than Sawyer could have ever imagined. Since he arrived at Ohio State, the Buckeyes are 0-4 against the Wolverines, have zero Big Ten Championships, and zero National Championships. On the flip side, the Wolverines are 4-0 against the Buckeyes, have won three Big Ten Championships, and captured the National Championship in 2023.
Put simply, it's the complete opposite of what Sawyer predicted what happened. Given the fact that he'll end his career as a Buckeye without ever having tasted victory against Michigan, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that he was extremely emotional following Saturday's 13-10 loss at home.
