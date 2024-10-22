Michigan Football at massive disadvantage at quarterback vs. MSU's Aidan Chiles
When Michigan and Michigan State meet at the Big House on Saturday night, the Spartans will have a clear and obvious advantage at the game's most important position: quarterback.
The Wolverines have rotated three signal-callers throughout the season, but redshirt junior Davis Warren, redshirt sophomore Alex Oji and seventh-year senior Jack Tuttle have each failed to bring balance and efficiency to Michigan's offense.
Meanwhile, Michigan State true sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles has grown from a talented-yet-turnover prone first-year starter into a player who's more poised, patient and effective. Last week against Iowa, Chiles completed 22-of-30 attempts for 256 yards and a touchdown against the Hawkeyes tough defense. The young QB did throw his ninth interception of the season in the game, but that was just Chiles' second over his past three outings (against the three toughest defenses he's seen this season.)
Michigan's defensive line and front seven should have a decisive advantage against MSU's offensive line, but the Wolverines must remain disciplined in their pass rush. Chiles is a dual-threat quarterback who has rushed for 268 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries this season, removing his lost yards and carries due to opponents' sacks.
"Yeah, you've got to do a great job with your rush lanes," Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said of defending Chiles. "That's something we're going to stress and talk about. You've got to do that with that guy because, once he gets outside the pocket, he can be dynamic. He can do some things to hurt you, so you've got to keep him in the pocket, you've got to be really disciplined with your lanes.
"Whether it's a four-man rush or a five-man rush [stay disciplined] of where you're at in the pocket, keeping him compressed. Because, if he gets out, he can make things happen with his feet, he can make things happen with his arm. So, we've got to do things there, mix up different looks for him so it's not easy and he can just look at his read and throw to his read."
Moore has not publicly named who will start for the Wolverines at quarterback against Michigan State, though it appears Tuttle is the most-likely choice. MSU head coach Jonathan Smith didn't seem concerned over not knowing for certain who would start at QB for the Wolverines.
"You prepare for what you see on tape and we've got tape of all their players that have played offensively," Smith said. "Again, it is about the run game because this run game of theirs is potent. Can be unique with some of their schemes, they do a nice job with that. It's a physical brand of football that we've gotta get ready for."
Regardless of the outcome on Saturday, Smith and Michigan State have the quarterback they'll be building around for the foreseeable future in Chiles. Meanwhile, it's unclear the role any of the quarterbacks Michigan has played this season will play in the years to come. Tuttle's eligibility will be exhausted at season's end, while Orji and Warren have been far from good enough to inspire any confidence about their futures.
If there's a quarterback on Moore's roster that is most-likely to lead the Wolverines in the years to come, it's true freshman Jadyn Davis. However, we haven't seen the youngster at all this season and it's impossible to know where the former four-star prospect is in his development.
Two rival programs with brand new regimes will meet on Saturday night. One of them has their guy at the game's most important position. The other is still very much searching for an answer.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI