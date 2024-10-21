NEW: Sherrone Moore hints at Michigan's starting quarterback vs. MSU
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore did not name a starting quarterback against Michigan State during his weekly press conference on Monday, stating the Wolverines will "see as we practice this week" who gets the nod against the Spartans.
However, on the Inside Michigan Football radio show Monday evening, Moore revealed who he's leaning towards heading into his first rivalry game as Michigan's head coach.
"I think right now, Jack [Tuttle] will be the guy. But you have to go through the week and see what happens," Moore said.
Tuttle struggled in his first start for the Wolverines on Saturday against Illinois, with two turnovers in the 21-7 loss to the Fighting Illini. In less than seven full quarters of football, Tuttle is responsible for four turnovers (two fumbles, two interceptions) already this season, and had a fifth giveaway and third interception overturned by a penalty against Illinois.
Since replacing Alex Orji, Tuttle has completed 30-of-50 pass attempts for 306 yards and one passing touchdown.
Michigan and Michigan State will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, with Big Ten Network carrying the televised broadcast.
