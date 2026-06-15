How WR Jaime Ffrench's '1000 Miles Per Hour' Mentality Will Factor into Michigan's Offense
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Michigan had the 107th passing attack in the nation last season in Sherrone Moore's final season as the head coach. Entering 2026, there will be multiple variables that should allow for the Wolverines to have an increased passing attack this season.
For starters, the change of the offense will help. Jason Beck will run more of a spread look and it will allow for Bryce Underwood to have multiple options. Then there is the talent. After 28 dropped passes last season, the Wolverines went out and brought in some elite pass catchers to help their second-year quarterback.
Both Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan are cemented as the starters. And both five-star freshman Salesi Moa and Texas transfer Jaime Ffrench are expected to play massive roles this season. Appearing on In the Trenches, wide receiver Micah Simon spoke about French's ability.
"Yeah, definitely brings a lot of speed and a lot of competitiveness and just heart," Simon said about Ffrench. "He goes one thousand miles per hour every single day. And he is all about learning. He is all about being coached hard and just wanted an opportunity to showcase his ability."
Ffrench also described himself as an explosive playmaker this spring. He said that his release off the line is explosive, and that in of itself will help Michigan's offense take the next level.
The Underwood-Marsh factor
Ffrench, who was a top-50 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, never quite found his footing at Texas. He played in four games to preserve his redshirt, and he opted to enter the transfer portal. Michigan had a pair of players who were key factors in his recruitment.
From camps and the recruiting process, Ffrench had a bond with both Underwood and Marsh. Coach Simon said those two helped tremendously in getting him in Ann Arbor, and once Simon had the opportunity to speak on the phone with Ffrench and his parents, it was a perfect match.
"With the recruiting and everything these days, he was able to know Andrew through the recruiting process. He was able to know Bryce through the process. So it was a very, very — I don't want to say easy deal like once he was in the portal, but all those connections that he had with guys on the team now and then once we're able to get on the phone and I can talk with his parents and they can understand our vision and our plan for him, it was really a match made."
Kyle Whittingham has already named his top four wide receivers, with Ffrench in the group. The Wolverines will kick things off against Western Michigan this season, and Michigan fans will likely see a lot of the 6'1" speedster right out of the gate.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop