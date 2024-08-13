Jaishawn Barham lands on Butkus Award Watch List
After losing Junior Colson and Michael Barrett to the NFL, the Wolverines went out and nabbed Maryland transfer Jaishawn Barham to come in and play alongside Ernest Hausmann.
Barham started for Maryland the past two seasons and will come to Ann Arbor as a junior. As a true freshman in 2022, Barham was the third-leading tackler for the Terps with 58 tackles. Last season, Barham played in 11 games with 37 tackles.
Entering his first season at Michigan, Barham has landed on the Butkus Award Watch List. The award is handed to the best linebacker in the country. While Hausmann, who played significant snaps last year for Michigan, didn't land on the list -- the Maryland transfer did.
Michigan has had just one Butkus Award winner. Back in 1991, Erick Anderson took home the award for the Wolverines' defense. Both Barham and Hausmann have legit shots to make a case to win this award if all goes to plan in 2024.
Here is some information about Barham via MGoBlue:
• Earned two varsity letters (2022, ‘23) at Maryland
• Appeared in 23 games with 23 starts at linebacker
• Named a 2022 Freshman All-American (first team) by the College Football News; midseason honoree by The Athletic
• Semifinalist, 2022 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award
• Two-time All-Big Ten (honorable mention, media, 2022; coaches, 2023)
• Big Ten Freshman of the Week (Oct. 10, 2022)
