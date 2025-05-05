Jim Harbaugh's attorney slams NCAA following reports of Sherrone Moore suspension
In a story that seemingly has no end, Michigan fans are once again dealing with the fallout of the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal. On Monday, ESPN reported that head coach Sherrone Moore is set to serve a two-game self-imposed suspension in 2025 for his conduct during the NCAA investigation.
During the NCAA investigation, Moore was accused of deleting text messages with Stalions, something that Moore has admitted to. And although those text messages were eventually retrieved and handed over to the NCAA, this latest punishment appears to be directly related to that.
Tom Mars, who was Jim Harbaugh's attorney during his time in Ann Arbor, slammed the NCAA on Monday after the suspension was announced.
"Two game self-imposed suspension for deleting innocuous text messages that were then given to the NCAA? The NCAA must have a special penalty matrix for anyone who was part of Jim Harbaugh’s staff. The NCAA might as well make them all wear the Scarlet H just to make its point."
Although Mars puts the blame on the NCAA, it's worth noting that this suspension is self-imposed. Any punishment from the NCAA relating to Moore's conduct during the sign-stealing investigation is still to come. It's certainly possible that the two-game suspension is part of an agreement between Michigan and the NCAA, but that didn't seem to be the case when Michigan tried the same thing with Harbaugh during the 2023 season.
Harbaugh opened the 2023 season serving a self-imposed multi-game suspension related to recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period in 2020. But in spite of that self-imposed suspension, the NCAA would later hand down a four-year show cause and a one-year suspension for Harbaugh. Obviously with Harbaugh now coaching in the NFL, that punishment from the NCAA was little more than symbolic. But it does show that self-imposed punishments don't always work hand-in-hand with what the NCAA is planning to do.
According to ESPN's report, Moore is expected to miss the Week 3 and 4 contests against Central Michigan and Nebraska. And with the potential of an additional punishment from the NCAA still lingering out there, it seems like the sign-stealing fallout isn't quite over yet.
