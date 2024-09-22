Jim Harbaugh comments on Michigan football's win over USC
Trailing by four points with less than five minutes remaining, No. 18 Michigan ground and pound its way on a 10-play, 89-yard touchdown drive to beat No. 11 USC, 27-24, on Saturday evening. The Wolverines' hard-fought victory — the first over a ranked opponent for first-year head coach Sherrone Moore — was seen by millions across the country, including their former head ball coach.
CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson, a Michigan alum, caught up with former U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh on Sunday, ahead of a matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers, to get his thoughts on the Wolverines' big win.
"That was power," Harbaugh told Wolfson. "The football gods gave us a crease!"
It was an old-school victory for Michigan, who relied on its punishing run game and tough defense to knock off USC. The Wolverines ran for 190 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry, including seven rushes for 83 yards from senior running back Kalel Mullings on the game-winning touchown drive. Mullings finished with 159 rushing yards on 17 carries with a pair of touchdowns. Michigan was held to just 32 passing yards total, but got strong efforts on the ground from tailback Donovan Edwards (14 carries, 74 yards, TD) and quarterback Alex Orji (13 carries, 43 yards) in addition to Mullings.
Michigan also had its best defensive performance of the season, despite a handful of costly coverage busts in the secondary. The Wolverines sacked USC quarterback Miller Moss four times and finished with eight tackles for loss against the Trojans. Defensive end Josaiah Stewart led the effort with three TFLs and two sacks, while cornerback Will Johnson made program history with his third career interception returned for a touchdown for the Wolverines. Michigan also got season-best performances from Mason Graham (six tackles, TFL, sack); Kenneth Grant (two tackles, TFL, sack, PBU); and Jyaire Hill (six tackles, TFL, two pass breakups).
