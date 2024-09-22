National media react to late surge that propelled Michigan over USC on Saturday
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- It took 60 minutes and Michigan left everything out on the field in order to come away with a major win against the USC Trojans. The Wolverines came out of the Big House with a 27-24 win. Running back Kalel Mullings led the way for the Michigan offense. Carrying the ball 17 times for 159 yards and two scores. His final score is what sealed the deal for the Wolverines. Mullings had a 63-yard run to get Michigan inside the red zone and then the team chipped away until Mullings scored from one yard out with 37 seconds left.
The Michigan defense was superb in the first half and honestly, the front four were tremendous the entire game. There were lapses in the secondary in the second half, but the Wolverines ultimately made plays when they needed to against a very good USC offense. You won't ever be able to shut down a Lincoln Riley offense, but slowing them down is the key and the Wolverines did do that. Miller Moss got hot in the second half when he threw three touchdowns, but Will Johnson also picked him off and ran it back for a touchdown.
After Michigan's signature win, here's what some of the national media are saying about Michigan.
Nicole Auerbach (NBC Sports) '10 takeaways...'
Auerbach says Michigan appears content to win without throwing the football.
"I don’t think this is a great strategy if you want to win meaningful college football games on a regular basis. But this is what Michigan is comfortable doing with its personnel, and there aren’t a lot of other options for this team at this point. Quarterback Alex Orji, making his first career start, completed 7-of-12 passes for a total of 32 yards in the Wolverines’ wild win over USC at home. Michigan’s 32 passing yards today were its fewest in any game since Oct. 31, 1987. And Sherrone Moore was happy with it! He said he loved winning this way — a sentiment I do genuinely believe. And Michigan may be able to win most games with a reliable run game (led by Kalel Mullings, who is clearly the top running back) and a stingy defense. But I don’t think the Wolverines will sniff a Big Ten championship game or the College Football Playoff without any semblance of a passing attack."
Heather Dinich (ESPN) 'Projecting the College Football Playoff top 12 after Week 4'
Dinich has Michigan at No. 12 in her CFP rankings -- but being No. 12 would leave the Wolverines out of the Playoff since the highest Group of Five team has to get in.
"The Wolverines are the only one-loss team in the top 12, and that's because they beat a ranked USC team and showed noticeable improvement up front on both lines since the home loss to Texas. The win gives Michigan's playoff résumé a boost, but it also helps the Wolverines in the Big Ten standings, as USC is now a conference opponent. The selection committee doesn't look ahead, but it knows a playoff team needs to be able to pass the ball to compete for a national title. While the one-dimensional offense worked against the Trojans, some committee members will eventually want to see more from the passing game."
David Hale (ESPN) 'College football Week 4 highlights: Top plays, games, takeaways'
"But in an era when change comes rapidly, 40 seconds is a lifetime, and it was long enough for Michigan to turn back the clock for at least one weekend -- back to 2023, when the Wolverines were dominant, or perhaps back to 1900, before the forward pass was legal and USC could only play a team from the Midwest after spending a week riding the rails.
"Kalel Mullings capped a 10-play, 89-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal to lead the Wolverines to a 27-24 win over USC in a game in which Michigan threw for just 32 yards. Instead, Michigan relied on the power running game, barreling between the tackles again and again, racking up 290 yards on the ground, including 159 from Mullings. The only things missing were leather helmets and worries about imminent war with the Prussian Empire."
Stuart Mandel (The Athletic) 'Mandel’s Final Thoughts..'
"The actual action on the field was the furthest thing from new and modern. This was a circa 1970s Big Ten duel. Michigan, incapable of completing a forward pass this season, ran the ball and ran it some more. USC’s defense, which has improved light years under new coordinator D’Anton Lynn, played admirably for most of the day, but the Wolverines popped a few big runs, most importantly Kalel Mullings’ 63-yard dash to set up the go-ahead touchdown with 37 seconds left. USC quarterback Miller Moss, who managed to throw three TDs despite facing constant duress, could not get into field-goal range.
"Trojans fans should still feel encouraged. They have a legit defense now, one that had eight tackles for loss Saturday and made numerous open-field tackles. Their two biggest games down the stretch, Penn State and Notre Dame, are at home. Michigan, meanwhile, salvaged a season that threatened to turn dire if the Wolverines lost twice in September."
Shehan Jeyarajah (CBS Sports) 'College football winners, losers...'
"The Wolverines were pushed down the rankings after losing at home to No. 1Texas in Week 2, but Michigan proved it's still a force to be reckoned with. Michigan played No. 11 USC in the latter's first ever Big Ten conference game, and showed the Trojans just what playing in this conference means. The Wolverines converted a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with under a minute remaining to completely change their place in the Big Ten's pecking order and launch themselves back onto the national stage. Quarterback Alex Orji didn't do much, throwing for just 32 yards, but the lack of mistakes and threat of quarterback run opened the door for Kalel Mullings to feast. The Wolverines have a game plan against the middle of the Big Ten and should be taken seriously as a top 15 squad. It turns out Texas going to Ann Arbor and smacking Michigan said more about Texas than the Wolverines."
Chip Patterson (CBS Sports) 'Tommorrow's Top 25 Today...'
Patterson has Michigan moving up to No. 11 in the CFP rankings.
"The expectation is that votes for Michigan will be all over the place after Saturday's statement win against USC. The Wolverines were as high as No. 13 last week as a 2-1 team with the best win being Fresno State, but they were also left off the ballot entirely for five voters and No. 20 or lower for 19 voters. Those lower opinions are going to flip after handing the Trojans their first loss of the season, and the voters who were higher on Michigan going into the game will likely move the Wolverines into the top 10."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football players of the game in heroic win over USC
Takeaways: Late-game heroics surge Michigan football past USC
Stock up, Stock down: No. 18 Michigan guts out tough victory over No. 11 USC