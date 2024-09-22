Stock up, Stock down: No. 18 Michigan guts out tough victory over No. 11 USC
No. 18 Michigan came out with a solid game plan and stuck to script in the first half against No. 11 USC, building a 14-3 lead by halftime. Things went off the rails in the second half for the Wolverines, but a heroic effort by running back Kalel Mullings and a massive interception returned for a touchdown by Will Johnson help Michigan bully their way to a 27-24 victory over the Trojans.
Earlier in the week, I called for the Wolverines to put whatever championship mettle it had left in the program on display in this game, and that's exactly what Michigan did to earn this victory. It wasn't pretty or glamorous, it was gritty and tough. Below are the areas we're buying stock in Michigan and where we're selling it...
Stock Up
- Kalel Mullings: What a warrior's effort for the senior running back. In the second half, Michigan went away from Mullings for some mind-boggling reason, but he continues to prove why he should be the lead back for the Wolverines. With all hope seemingly lost in Ann Arbor, Mullings broke off a 63-yard run, that was pure determination, to breathe life back into the Big House. Later on the series, the senior punched it in from a yard and a half out to give the Wolverines the lead and the eventual win. It's been said a lot already this year, but the effort level that Mullings runs with is incredible. He runs as if every carry can turn into a big gain, and that's why he's able to break off so many of them, including a 53-yarder for the first touchdown on the game. Mullings finished with 17 carries for 159 yards and two touchdowns (9.4 yards per carry) to will the Wolverines to the finish line.
- Michigan's offensive line: There's still some mixing and matching that's going on with the Wolverines' offensive front, but it does seem to be getting better week to week. After rushing for 301 yards and averaging 6.8 per carry last week against Arkansas State, Michigan was able to churn out 290 yards (6.3 per carry) on the ground today against USC. After four games, it's probably safe to say that this unit doesn't have the upside of its predecessors the past couple seasons, but the O-line is shaping into form and the improvement is clear.
- Will Johnson: The future first rounder's stock couldn't be much higher than it already is, but the junior's pick-6 in the third quarter was an absolutely massive play for the Wolverines. All momentum had shifted in USC's favor, but Johnson's electric play kept Michigan's head above water for a little bit longer. The Wolverines still found themselves trailing later in the game, but this play it's likely Michigan's upset effort falls short. Johnson ended up leaving the game and was seen heading to the locker room later in the second half, with CBS reporting the corner was taken to the locker room for X-rays. There's no immediate update on Johnson's health.
- Michigan's defensive line: This always should have been strength for the Wolverines, but U-M's front hadn't quite made the impact we expected through the first three weeks. Today, Michigan's D-line dominated the first half in this game, and was disruptive enough in the second half to get the job done. USC was held 96 rushing yards, and 65 came on one play. The Wolverines had eight tackles for loss and four sacks on the day, led by Josaiah Stewart with three TFLs and two sacks. Michigan's defensive tackles — Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Rayshaun Benny and others — had their best game of the season. The Wolverines' defensive line was the reason, on that side of the ball, that Michigan won this game.
Stock Down
- LaMar Morgan, defensive backfield: Michigan's secondary gets completely lost multiple times during a game, and that's on the coaching staff. LaMar Morgan is the defensive backs coach, and his unit has made critical mistakes on third down throughout the season, including two plays today that resulted in USC touchdowns. Morgan gets the bold print here, but this is a referendum against defensive coordinator Wink Martindale as well. We aren't privy to the specifics that changed from Jesse Minter to Martindale, but Michigan is routinely out of position and looking confused. The Wolverines' tackling has taken a sharp downturn as well. It's simply unacceptable, and it nearly cost them this game.
- U-M's passing game: The stock here is through the floor. Michigan has no threat of a downfield passing game, and opposing defenses don't have to respect anything beyond eight yards past the line of scrimmage. Alex Orji gives the Wolverines more options in the run game, but it's pretty clear why he wasn't able to win the starting QB job out of fall camp. If the first option isn't open, Orji's not experienced enough to read a defense and find a second option. Both of the Trojans' sacks came on plays just like that. This problem goes beyond the quarterback play however. The Wolverines don't have receivers who can create separation, and that makes things even more difficult for a porous QB room. Michigan was held to just 32 passing yards in the game.
- Weird substitutions: Michigan continues to rotate the centers on offense, and there were times before Will Johnson left the game that he was rotated out of the defensive secondary. It's possible that Johnson was dealing with some other ailments, but he needs to be on the field every play that he's healthy for. Same goes for the defensive line, as Michigan had neither Josaiah Stewert or Derrick Moore in the game on USC's first possession out of halftime — a 75-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown. Again, I'm not privy to the conversations that are going on between the coaches, but these strange substitution choices often leave me scratching my head.
- Kenneth Grant as a ball-carrier: It had looked like Michigan had gotten a huge stop in the red zone when USC quarterback Miller Moss was hit and fumbled, recovered by Grant. The big fella picked up the loose ball and turned upfield for about 30 yards but was stripped by USC tailback Woody Marks. It was an objectively funny, but ultimately costly play for the Wolverines, who ended up giving up a touchdown when they could have held the Trojans to a field goal, at worst. It's understandable that Grant wanted to turn a big play into an even bigger one for Michigan, but he's got to secure the ball there. The junior probably won't get many other opportunities as a ball-carrier.
