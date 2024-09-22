PFF grades: Michigan high/low player grades, snap counts to know after win against USC
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- It was a tale of two halves for the Michigan team on Saturday against USC. The Wolverines resembled their championship selves in the first half. The Wolverines bullied USC in the trenches on both sides and the Wolverines' ground game was cooking.
But the second half told a whole new story. Michigan didn't get one first down until the final drive to seal the game. The Wolverines' secondary got lost in coverage three times that allowed USC to score touchdowns through the air. Donovan Edwards and Kenneth Grant -- crazy play -- both fumbled the football which resulted in scores. The Trojans took a 24-20 lead and Michigan got the ball back with just over four minutes of play.
With help from a 63-yard run by Kalel Mullings, Michigan found itself down in USC territory in no time. On fourth-and-goal from the USC one-yard line, Mullings bruised his way in for a score with excellent blocking from Max Bredeson and the Wolverines' O-line. USC had 37 seconds left to get into field goal range, but the Wolverines' defense would hold.
Michigan moved to 3-1 on the season and got itself a signature win at home as an underdog.
Using Pro Football Focus, here are the top and worst player grades from Michigan's win over USC. We also include player snap counts you should know.
Top offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
RB Kalel Mullings - 79.3 grade
TE Zach Marshall - 68.1 grade
LT Myles Hinton - 65.7 grade
WR Semaj Morgan - 63.9 grade
TE Marlin Klein - 63.6 grade
Lowest offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
LT Evan Link - 40.0 grade
C Dom Giudice - 44.7 grade
WR C.J. Charleston - 48.2 grade
WR Peyton O'Leary - 51.4 grade
QB Alex Orji - 54.4 grade
Top defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
Edge Josaiah Stewart - 95.8 grade
Edge Derric Moore - 87.3 grade
CB Jyaire Hill - 85.5 grade
CB Will Johnson - 84.6 grade
DT Rayshaun Benny - 81.2 grade
Lowest defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
S Makari Paige - 45.1 grade
CB Zeke Berry - 51.4 grade
LB Jaishawn Barham - 58.0 grade
DT Ike Iwunnah - 59.6 grade
LB Ernest Hausmann - 63.4 grade
Snap counts to know
Michigan is still choosing to rotate its centers. Starter Dom Giudice saw 38 out of 58 snaps and Greg Crippen came in for 20 snaps.
Kalel Mullings was on the field for 33 snaps compared to Donovan Edwards' 26.
With Tyler Morris back, the receiver snap counts didn't shift in Fred Moore's favor. Moore went from 25 snaps against Arkansas State to just three against USC. Morris (29), Kendrick Bell (29), Peyton O'Leary (22), C.J. Charleston (22), and Semaj Morgan (19) were all ahead of him.
LB Jaishawn Barham had his lowest snap count of the season playing in 40 snaps. The Wolverines played three safeties and one linebacker quite a bit on Saturday. Backup safety Brandyn Hillman saw 37 snaps.
The Wolverines didn't rotate corners as often in this game. Ja'Den McBurrows played just one snap. Starters Jyaire Hill (68), Zeke Berry (68), and Will Johnson (50) were on the field a ton. Veteran Aamir Hall also had 34 snaps.
Both starting safeties Makari Paige (70) and Quinten Johnson (67) saw season highs. Wesley Walker had a season-low with eight snaps.
