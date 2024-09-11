LOOK: Jim Harbaugh's gameday outfit includes custom Jordan cleats
Say what you want about Jim Harbaugh's fashion choices off the field, but you can never question his fashion choices on game day. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers shared a post to their official X account showing Harbaugh's outfit of choice for the Week 1 matchup against the Raiders... and it's perfect.
Along with the standard business casual pants with a Chargers polo and hat, Harbaugh's gear also includes the coaches whistle, a pair of receiver gloves, and an exclusive pair of Jordan 12 cleats. While it may seem unusual for a coach to wear cleats during a game, anybody who has followed Harbaugh over the years - particularly Michigan fans - are well aware of this gameday tradition.
Needless to say, his outfit gained some attention on social media.
In the clip below, you can see Harbaugh warming up for Michigan's national championship matchup against Washington last year, rocking the same type of outfit - including the cleats.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -