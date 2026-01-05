Michigan football adds another staff member from Whittingham's previous regime
On Monday morning, it was announced that Doug Elisaia is set to join the Michigan football coaching staff as the strength and conditioning coach for the upcoming season.
Elisaia spent over 20 years with the Utah Utes football program. He spent one year as the assistant strength coach before being promoted to director of sports performance in 2006. Prior to that, he spent time at Kentucky, working with their football and baseball programs.
Also, Elisaia has Michigan ties, coaching at Wayne State University in 2000-01 as the defensive line and strength and conditioning coach. WSU is an NCAA Division II school in Detroit, Mich., that competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC).
With the long history of working together, this is a key hire for new head coach Kyle Whittingham. While with the Utes, Whittingham built a culture of toughness, and that was well recognized by their conference and across the country.
A big part of building that success starts with strength and conditioning in the weight room.
It is something that helped carry the 2023 Michigan Wolverines to a National Championship. Elisaia will be a big part in looking to bring the grit and toughness back to Ann Arbor this fall.
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2