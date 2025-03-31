Jim Harbaugh makes bold prediction for Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson
Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson will forever be linked and remembered as catalysts for the turnaround of the Wolverine football program. Hutchinson's leadership and production on the field were critical in getting Michigan past Ohio State and triggered a three-year run unlike any ever seen in Ann Arbor. That run ultimately culminated in a National Championship win in the 2023 season.
It goes without saying that Harbaugh has a soft spot for his former star edge rusher in Ann Arbor. He spoke about Hutchinson during the NFL Owners' meetings taking place this week, and predicted that the Lions star edge rusher will actually be better than he was before the injury.
"No doubt that he will come back 100% and even better. He'll come back stronger, faster, quicker and more relentless. That's his makeup. I bet he'll even be better."- LA Charger HC Jim Harbaugh
Before suffering a lower leg break, Hutchinson was on pace to set NFL records from the edge position. He was leading the league in sacks and QB pressures by a wide margin and was favored to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Hutchinson has shared his rehab progress via social media and appears to be at full speed again. If Harbaugh's prediction rings true, Hutchinson could be in line for an historic season with the Lions. One thing is for sure, doubting Hutchinson is never a good idea. After coming to Michigan as a low 3-star recruit, his tenacity and work ethic endeared him to the fanbase and NFL general managers. That same tenacity and work ethic are why Jim Harbaugh sees nothing but success in Hutchinson's future.
