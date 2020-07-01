With 20 of the finest rising senior quarterbacks in the country gathered in Nashville (Tenn.) for the Elite 11, Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy has left a strong impression on nearly everyone who has watched him throw.

Entering the contest, McCarthy stood at 6-2 and 197 pounds, which is a quality measurement for the Michigan pledge as a mainly pro-style quarterback. Other passers may be listed a bit taller, but 6-2 is more than adequate to hit all of the required throwing windows over the middle and above the defensive line.

Day 1

On the first day of competition, quarterbacks were mainly asked to attempt simpler throws-- out routes, curls, crossing patterns, slants, etc.-- in an effort to get the prospects comfortable in the highly competitive camp setting. But on all accounts, McCarthy settled right in and found his groove quickly.

According to SI All-American, McCarthy looked sharp through the routes on air and put a lot of his passes right on the money even if the receivers could not complete the reception. Unlike most seasons where recruits set to compete in The Opening also serve as pass-catchers at the Elite 11, this year the 20 quarterbacks in attendance are throwing to a hodge podge assortment of some wide outs, some quarterbacks and just an overall reduction in receiving talent.

Despite that factor, McCarthy stood out among the loaded field and turned in a strong performance on the first day of the Elite 11 Finals.

IMG Academy's (Fla.) JJ McCarthy showed why he is the guy behind center for the perennial national powerhouse. McCarthy was fluid and crisp with his delivery, and while the ball did not pop as much as expected, he was consistent and precise throughout the duration of the event. The Michigan commit was a top performer for the day.

Based on his film at Nazareth Academy, McCarthy is lauded for his arm strength, accuracy and leadership, and one could argue these are the three most important aspects of the Elite 11. However, the coaches at the camp also dish out a heavy dose of tips and advice for the quarterbacks, so not only taking criticism and using it constructively can be a pinnacle aspect of how well a player grades out. In that regard, McCarthy responded as well as anyone, and SI All-American placed the Michigan commit at No. 4 overall for his work on the first day.

4. J.J. McCarthy - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

The Michigan commitment's quick release combined with the pop off his right hand resonated as others' began to wear down.

Day 2

After battling a heavy dose of rain on Monday, the second day featured better weather for McCarthy and his competitors to zip the football around the field. During day two, McCarthy went through a pro day workout, so the quarterbacks were tasked with regular timing drills that would be found at the NFL Combine or any generic college pro day.

Prior to the Pro Day, the Elite 11 coaches had McCarthy slotted as the No. 7 quarterback after day one. That ranking is a bit lower than where Sports Illustrated All-American's John Garcia Jr. and Zach Goddall had McCarthy at, but it still shows that he was one of the more impressive competitors right off the bat.

Now for the Pro Day setting, McCarthy once again shined bright when his performance mattered most. Garcia and Goodall devised a formula that would be used to grade each and every throw made by an Elite 11 Finals QB. For a perfect throw that was on the money, players were awarded a score of three. For a solid throw that was a bit less than perfect, players received a two. And for all other throws, a score of one was divvied out.

Under that criteria, McCarthy showed out in a big way.

2. J.J. McCarthy - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Grade: 2.44, 9 money throws

7:32 pm - JJ McCarthy, Michigan commitment, was the first competitor through the pro day among high school prospects. He set a solid tone, excelling on intermediate routes and on the move.

However, the rankings produced by Sports Illustrated and those handed out by the Elite 11 coaches seem to splinter at this point. Garcia and Goodall moved McCarthy up two positions to the No. 2 slot after two days of work, while the Elite 11 coaches dropped the Michigan commit two spots to No. 9 in a head scratching move.

Now, it is important to understand that more is taken into account by the Elite 11 coaches than just on-field performance, but McCarthy is a strong leader, and he even elected to go first in nearly all of the drills held on day two. McCarthy was a noted leader at Nazareth Academy, has helped galvanize Michigan recruiting and add a sense of togetherness to the group, and he is also expected to lead IMG Academy this fall. So, it would be hard to believe that the Elite 11 coaches would ding McCarthy for that attribute, but it may provide the motivation he needs to absolutely sling it and lock up a top position at the end of day three.

